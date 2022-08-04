The July Jam Fest hosted by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning on July 24 featured very eclectic, hot and colorful music for folks under the trees at the outdoor event. The MC was Amanda Morris, top left.
The warm-up set was presented by the group called Riffs, led by alto sax player Stephan Chota, right, with his band of Kareem Headley on drums and Akem Headley and Jamal Headley on keyboards.
The True Tribute All Stars, top right, provided several intensely energy-driven island-flavored tunes. The ensemble features group leader Leroy Graham Jr. on tenor sax, far right, saxophonists Nigel Innis and Douglas Guthrie, middle, and trumpeter Everton Bailey, left. Also in the group is vocalist Kyle Julian, top middle.
Internationally famous recording artist, singer and musician Carl McDonald, lower left, briefly sang along with the True Tribute All Stars and won the favor of the crowd by dueting with Jenieve Hibbert, above left with McDonald, the daughter of “reggae ambassador” Frederick Hibbert, leader of Toots and The Maytals, who passed away in July 2020.
Steven Kroon, near right and above left, and his Latin jazz sextet brought the afternoon’s foray into the far corners of Caribbean music with a rousing conclusion set of recognizable tunes, including “Azulito,” “Nature Boy,” “Mizu,” “Tombo 7/4,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Monterey” and the finale, “Amigos.” His band on board were Igor Atalita and Donald Nicks on keyboards, Joel Matto on drums, Craig Rivers on tenor sax and flute and James Shipp, lower right, on the vibes.
JCAL’s next event is Thursday, Aug. 4, when Flamenco Latino returns with its Más Allá Series for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
