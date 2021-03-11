Shaswat Butala stood on the eastern side of 74th Street in Jackson Heights Tuesday morning, five days after a fire seriously damaged multiple businesses in a chain of row stores around the corner from Diversity Plaza.
Butala Emporium, which sells books, music, religious articles and other merchandise, is two doors down from the last of six within which the fire was contained, and seven from the restaurant where the FDNY said it began.
“There was three feet of water inside,” he said. “Everything smells like smoke and mold. Everything is ruined.”
Seven firefighters were injured as the result of the four-alarm fire that raged through the chain of row stores in Jackson Heights last Thursday night.
The fire that sped from 37-54 74 St. is believed to have started in an Asian restaurant at 10:50 p.m. according to FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens, both on Twitter and in an audio clip furnished by the FDNY
“Our units arrived in four minutes to find heavy fire in the restaurant,” Hodgens said, according to an audio clip furnished by the FDNY. “The fire had extended from the basement into the upper level above the ceiling, which is called the cockloft, and spread to numerous stores down the street.”
The fire went to four alarms, with the FDNY dispatching 39 units and 168 firefighters.
Hodgens said while the fire still was being fought six firefighters were brought to area hospitals, though a seventh would be listed among them later on. None of the injuries were considered serious and no civilians were hurt.
The building where the blaze began is around the corner from Diversity Plaza, just three doors north of its eastern end. It is less than two blocks north of the elevated No. 7 train subway tracks at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street transit complex.
The FDNY said the fire was brought under control by 4:11 a.m. on Friday. While Hodgens said the blaze was contained to six businesses, Butala and others farther up the street were dealing with damage of their own Tuesday morning. The owners of the six businesses that burned could not be reached.
“We had to close for three or four months because of the pandemic,” Butala said. “It wasn’t our fire but it is our problem. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
The cause remains under investigation.
The cockloft mentioned by Hodgens is an open space between the ceiling and the rafters of older buildings. If it is not properly sealed, and if there are no breaks between buildings, a cockloft can act like an airshaft, permitting fire to spread unchecked through its entire length. The fire then can have a foothold in multiple areas.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) for years has sponsored legislation to give home or commercial building owners tax credits for 25 percent of the costs — up to $5,000 — for properly sealing cocklofts to keep a fire contained and preventing it from spreading.
“I’d heard about that Jackson Heights fire,” Addabbo told the Chronicle on Friday. “I didn’t know it spread through the cockloft. But I have enough examples in my own district where that’s happened.”
This year’s bill, S.2921, as in the past, also would allow for an insurance discount for those installing smoke detectors in cocklofts, and provides that cockloft repairs aimed at fire prevention are considered qualifying procedures under state housing programs.
“It always passes in the Senate,” Addabbo said. “I don’t know why it never passes in the Assembly. It’s not even a mandate — it only encourages people to so it ... Are they waiting for someone to die?”
Addabbo’s bill is in the Budget and Revenue Committee. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) is sponsoring the companion bill in the Assembly.
