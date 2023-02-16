Station renewal projects are set to commence along the J Train at the 75th Street-Elderts Lane and 85th Street-Forest Parkway stations.
The 75th Street work is set to start this month and continue through winter 2024, said Danielle Verdecchia, a project manager for the contractor Gramercy PJS JV, at the Community Board 9 meeting Monday. She was joined by Lucille Songhai from the MTA.
The work will begin with the Queens-bound track, which should wrap up in September, and then work on the Manhattan-bound track will start. The project will work concurrently with the ongoing ADA installation work being done at Woodhaven Boulevard bypasses.
In winter 2024, the 85th Street-Forest Parkway work will begin, starting with the Queens-bound track and followed by the Manhattan-bound track.
“The work being conducted here is state-of-good-repair work, meaning that there will be new structural improvements to all of these stations, including upgraded architectural components, installation of arts and design, upgraded communication systems, improved lighting conditions at all stations, as well as upgraded plumbing systems,” Verdecchia said.
“So this construction project is being conducted to not only strengthen and extend the life span of all of the stations over the next 25 years but we’ll also be rehabilitating the platform components, including installing detectable warning strips at the platform edges,” she continued. “We will be improving the stair conditions by replacing the stairs which go from the mezzanine, which is where the public access is, the stations going up to the platform level, and upgrading the lights and replacing the existing fixtures.”
Protective and environmental measures will be installed during construction, Verdecchia said.
Questions centered on congestion along Woodhaven Boulevard as the other work there continues and representatives said they are working with businesses to mitigate impacts on the area. Local stops will still be made and there are not currently plans to install elevators at the stations.
