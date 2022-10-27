The Italian Charities of America held its 86th annual awards dinner at Roma View in Howard Beach last Sunday.
Six awardees, top, were named at the event: the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr. Antonio Carlo Vitti, left; the Renaissance Award recipient was Louisa Calio; the Italian-American Ambassador Award recipient was Silvana Mangione; the Italian-American Community Service Award recipient was Giovanni Pinto; the Italian-American Leadership Award recipient was Dr. Donna Chirico; and the Christopher Columbus award recipient was Joseph Petrosino.
The awards dinner impresaria Marialena Giampino pinned Mayor Adams, above left, who made a surprise visit to the event, and the mayor posed with ICA President Domenic Giampino. Borough President Donovan Richards was also in attendance.
— Deirdre Bardolf
