Life in the big city is all about differences of opinion.

The Mets vs. the Yankees.

Cars vs. bicycles.

Grandma pizza vs. regular.

The thread that ties together most of our choices of the most significant news stories of 2019 is that they are about the popular will and what happened in Queens when opinions over issues much more serious than pizza crust clashed.

The collapse of Amazon’s plan to build a new corporate headquarters in Long Island City was a case of how a popular resistance movement spoiled the best-laid plans of the political powers-that-be.

On the other side of the ledger, the proposal to build a towering new jail in Kew Gardens after closing Rikers Island was a walkover for City Hall, despite no votes at every local level of the approval process.

Not to mention that it took more than a month after Primary Day to decide who the likely next district attorney would be.

No matter where you looked in Queens this year, it was hard to put your finger squarely on what people wanted.

January

The year started on a scary note when police released the photo of a tattooed man they were seeking in an outdoor abduction and rape in South Ozone Park.

It highlighted an anomaly in the crime statistics in South Queens. Serious crime was way down — with for one glaring exception, sex crimes.

Turns out that amid the good news of 2018’s steep drop in crimes like robbery and burglary in the NYPD’s year-end stats report, the instances of reported rapes are on the rise.

The jump over two years was 10 percent and, over the preceding eight years, a sobering 69 percent.

The rise in rape and other sex crimes has been a hard-to-fit piece of the puzzle for law enforcement all over the country, where crime is generally on the downturn.

“These kinds of numbers are going up across the board — not just in Queens South,” said Joseph Giacalone, a retired Queens detective and expert on crime stats at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

*

Whether they had ever ordered a sweater or a case of cat food from Amazon, a flier from the online retailer arrived in the mailbox of every registered voter in Queens in January.

It was part of a last-minute PR campaign to convince residents that Amazon’s decision to build a new corporate headquarters on the East River — in exchange for $3 billion or so in tax incentives from the city and state — was good for the borough.

The flier showed Amazon’s smile logo superimposed on a photo of the Unisphere in Flushing Meadow Corona Park and pledged “to be your partner, and to listen, learn, and work together.”

A company that promises to bring in 25,000 new jobs usually doesn’t need to worry itself about its welcome.

But the flier was a giveaway that officials were worried their plan would not pass muster with local lawmakers and a growing movement of anti-development activists.

Three weeks later, the internet giant pulled the plug.

“For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials,” it said.

February

In what was considered something of a dry run for the mayoral election next year, a woolly special election to become the city’s new public advocate was won by Jumaane Williams, a Democratic city councilman from Brooklyn.

He beat 15 other candidates for the job, but — to the surprise of many — Eric Ulrich, the 34-year-old councilman from Ozone Park, came in second place.

In fact, for the first half-hour or so after the polls closed, Ulrich was leading the crowded field and seemed like he might have pulled off an upset.

But as returns from Brooklyn and Manhattan came in, the tide turned in Williams’ favor.

As consolation, Ulrich earned the empathetic front-page headline in the Chronicle, “Ul-most.”

*

An NYPD detective who’d spent his entire career — 19 years in all — at the 102nd Pre- cinct in Richmond Hill was killed by friendly fire while responding to a report of a gunpoint robbery on Atlantic Avenue.

It was the first on-duty death of a police officer in Queens in nearly four years.

Detective Brian Simonsen, 42, was accidentally shot in the chest as police unleashed a hail of bullets at a suspect they believed was armed and holding hostages in a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill.

*

After spending nearly $800 million to save the lowest-performing schools in the city from being closed, Mayor de Blasio threw in the towel.

The Renewal Program, which went into effect during his first year in office, funneled millions in extra aid to 93 of the worst-performing schools in the city. Twelve of them were in Queens, including John Adams High School in Richmond Hill.

But the program rarely saved any struggling schools, the mayor conceded. The plan had to be rethought.

De Blasio established the Renewal Program in 2014 as an alternative to an earlier strategy, initiated by former Mayor Bloomberg, of closing chronically underperforming schools.

It was, in some ways, its own worst enemy. When parents learned a school was on the Renewal list, they stayed away — making it even harder to turn the school around.

*

March

Unanimously, Community Board 9 voted against Mayor de Blasio’s plan to build a new, 30-story jail in Kew Gardens.

But the 34-0 decision was only advisory and did not actually stop or even slow down the city’s controversial push to move prisoners into newly constructed jails by 2026 after closing Rikers .

Officially, the vote at CB 9’s March meeting was a legal requirement before the city can break ground on its ambitious jail plan.

Local leaders found themselves in an unlikely alliance with criminal-justice reformers who advocated for closing Rikers but were against building any new jails.

Two months later, Borough President Melinda Katz also refused to endorse the project — another legal step in the approval process.

But community opposition — even when it was unanimous — didn’t put a scratch on the plan to build a jail behind the Queens Criminal Court big enough to hold more than 1,200 prisoners.

The City Council, with only a few holdouts, approved the plan in November.

“It’s a travesty,” Sylvia Hack, a longtime member of CB 9, said of the process.

*

For a decade or more, city officials have been politely dodging petitions to recognize Diwali, the Hindu celebration that symbolizes a new beginning to the year, as a school holiday.

In March, the first bill requiring schools to close for the holiday was introduced in Albany.

Diwali is a major event for New Yorkers of Indian, Guyanese and other Indo-Caribbean origins — some of the fastest-growing groups in Queens.

The feeling among administrators was that there simply is not enough room on the school calendar for another day off if the system is to meet its legal obligation to hold 180 days of classes a year.

Eid, a Muslim holiday, and Lunar New Year, an Asian holiday, have been recognized as no-school days in the last few years.

The point, said Lakshmee Singh, director of the annual Diwali Motorcade in Richmond Hill, is that getting a school holiday represents a measure of “cultural acceptance” in America.

April

It took only five hours — including a dinner break — for a Queens jury to convict Chanel Lewis, the accused killer of Howard Beach speech pathologist Karina Vetrano, at a second, controversial trial.

The breathtaking speed of the decision seemed almost as shocking as the hung jury in November 2018 that made a second trial necessary.

The case was fraught with racial overtones, in part because the victim was white and the accused killer black.

To some, the trial came down to whether the jury believed the police who investigated the murder.

Was Lewis’ confession truly voluntary? Had there been contamination of the evidence at the scene?

If the racially mixed, five man-seven woman jury had any doubts about the case after a second trial, they did not show it.

“Justice was served, in this life at least,” said Phil Vetrano, the murdered girl’s father.

May

Judge Richard Brown died on May 3 at a medical facility in Connecticut — 28 years to the month he was first sworn as Queens DA in 1991.

Hundreds of people, including Mayor de Blasio and former Mayors Mike Bloomberg and David Dinkins, packed a reform Jewish temple in Forest Hills for his farewell. So many judges, prosecutors and court personnel were in attendance the borough’s busy criminal-justice system came to a complete standstill for the day.

In generations past, after some backroom maneuvering, the pashas of the Queens Democratic Party might have selected Brown’s successor unchallenged.

But that is not what happened (see June).

*

After a nearly 20-year nap, the TWA terminal at JFK International Airport — one of the masterpieces of 20th-century American architecture — came back to life in May.

A two-year, $265 million project transformed the golden-age-of-jet-travel terminal into a luxury hotel.

All 512 guest rooms in the hotel were sold out for two months in advance.

The opening of the hotel is one of the first pieces of Gov. Cuomo’s comprehensive plan to make over JFK with new, consolidated terminals and a more easily negotiable road system. The hotel, the only one on JFK grounds, is intended as a social center for the airport

*

Plans to build a $1-billion pipeline across New York Harbor to bring natural gas from a hookup in Breezy Point to the city and Long Island blew up this month.

The pipeline was promoted as a way to meet the region’s mushrooming energy needs and end a predicted gas shortage.

But the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation rejected an application from the sponsor of the pipeline, Oklahoma-based Williams Cos., on the grounds that it would damage the harbor’s beleaguered ecology.

The day after the ruling, National Grid notified customers in Queens and on Long Island that it would no longer honor requests for new hookups because its gas supplies could no longer keep up with demand.

The moratorium sparked a seething feud between the utility and Gov. Cuomo that lasted five months.

After Cuomo threatened to revoke National Grid’s license to operate in downstate New York, National Grid relented, paid a fine and said it would see what it could do about using truck and rail to boost local supplies.

June

Ending 16 years as the head of the Catholic Church in Queens and Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio submitted his resignation in June, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, as required by church law.

The bishop is not required to step down until the Vatican names a replacement, a process that could take anywhere from six months to a few years.

But because the Brooklyn Diocese is one of the largest in the United States, serving more than 1.8 million Catholics by church estimates, the speculation over his successor is running high.

Bishop DiMarzio shows no signs of tidying up his affairs in preparation for retirement just yet.

Last fall, he was dispatched by the Vatican to Buffalo to investigate charges that the bishop there had protected priests accused of sexual misconduct. (The Buffalo bishop resigned his post two months later.)

DiMarzio also spearheaded a high-profile campaign to overturn the decision of a city agency headed by Mayor de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, not to honor the Catholic saint Mother Cabrini with a statue on city property. (Cuomo stepped in this month and said he would do it instead.)

*

Borough President Melinda Katz, the prohibitive favorite to take over the late Richard Brown’s seat as district attorney in Queens, found herself 1,090 votes short when the primary polls closed on Election Night.

It was a stunning — but temporary — setback both for Katz, the highest-ranking public official in Queens, and the once-unchallenged leadership of the county’s Democratic party.

Tiffany Cabán, a public defender and political unknown who had run on a promise to substantially rebuild the county’s criminal justice system, appeared to be the winner of a classic old-vs.-young showdown.

As the final returns rolled in, Caban’s enthusiastic supporters danced to salsa music at her campaign celebration in a cavernous Jackson Heights nightclub.

At Katz’s headquarters, a family-style pub in Forest Hills, the mood was down but not out.

“This thing ain’t over, folks,” U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (Queens, Nassau), chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party, told the crowd.

Some 3,400 absentee ballots were yet to be counted and — given that absentee voters traditionally tend to be older — it offered Katz a glimmer of hope.

Two days after the election, the Board of Elections began counting the absentee and affidavit ballots.

Caban’s lead quickly evaporated and, after two days of counting, Katz emerged as the frontrunner by 16 votes — 2/10,000ths of a percent — setting up the largest voter recount in modern New York City history.