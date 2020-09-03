The turnout for the Ozone Park Residents Block Association’s weekly food distribution has nearly doubled over the last two weeks.
OZPKRBA President Sam Esposito had predicted two weeks ago that food insecurity would spike once CARES Act unemployment benefits ended. His site’s turnout has suggested that he was right.
Last Saturday the group served 745 families on foot and a line of 143 cars that stretched over at least four blocks, as clients sought shelter from intermittent rain.
The OZPKRBA has been steadily working to address Ozone Park’s food insecurity since the end of March. What started off as food deliveries for families in need eventually morphed into a distribution model that requires volunteers working five days a week at the Deshi Senior Center, at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd.
But in spite of the mounting need in the neighborhood, the group has chosen a model that it says is aimed at normalizing a visit to a food pantry. Each week the volunteers break down the hundreds of boxes of food donations so that those in need can pick out individual items like in a grocery store.
The time-intensive format requires a loyal volunteer base to pick up and reorganize hundreds of boxes per week.
“I felt like breaking the boxes down and allowing people to shop like in the supermarket brought back human dignity. It took away that degradation of feeling like they’re poor or need something,” said Esposito.
Starting on Tuesdays the civic gets calls from the different food providers like the Civic Foundation, Hungry Monk and GrowNYC, which tells the group how much it can give out that week. Esposito and co-organizer Iqbal Ali, Cityline Ozone Park Community Patrol president, then go to pick up the food, and put out a call out on Facebook for volunteers to stop by the civic center to help them break down the boxes.
“We’re here until 1 a.m. in the morning almost every night,” Esposito said. “We do what we have to do for the people.”
In between guiding food recipients out of the parking lot and making announcements on a megaphone, PJ Marcel, a volunteer from Howard Beach, said that the group’s greatest asset is its boots-on-the-ground connection to a diverse cross-section of the neighborhood.
“But the problem is, with certain communities, dispersement of information with people who are not on social media — that are in a small community that are not active with how New York City operates and knowledgeable of the programs that are available,” Marcel said.
Marcel said that it’s those groups of people, often within immigrant communities, that the food distribution is able to target through word of mouth.
Waiting in line for food, Ozone Park resident Basha Mohan said she found out about the distribution by driving by it one Saturday on the bus.
Sandra Jara said it was her fourth time coming to the distribution. Her family was still trying to cope with the financial loss incurred when her husband was out of work for four months.
“We need to pay the bills, food, everything,” said Jara. Each week the line gets longer and longer, she said.
