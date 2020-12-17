Nearly 50 Richmond Hill residents were displaced from their homes and three firefighters were injured when a six-alarm fire burned through six buildings early last Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.
The Fire Department reported that the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. inside a business at 109-25 Jamaica Ave. before traveling up to the attic space, or cockloft, at the top of the building and spreading to the neighboring structures. The units arrived on the scene within three minutes of the first emergency call, Assistant FDNY Chief John Hodgens said at the site.
“We had an advanced fire on arrival. The business was closed up. It quickly extended into a common area that runs above the ceiling in these old framed structures,” Hodgens said.
Though multiple businesses share the address, FDNY sources and two affected residents said the fire began in Lemuria Emporium, a shop that sells spiritual readings and mystical objects.
Video posted to the Citizen app shows flames engulfing the top of the building. Over 200 fire and EMS members eventually arrived at the scene. No civilians were injured, per the FDNY, but three firefighters were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries.
By 3:43 a.m., the firefighters had the blaze under control.
As of the following Wednesday the Red Cross had assisted seven households, consisting of 35 people who were displaced, by providing temporary housing in local hotels and emergency financial assistance. Assembly woman-elect Jenifer Rajkumar said her office had connected with 48 residents who were displaced in the fire.
Last Thursday afternoon after the fire had been extinguished, the FDNY was escorting families inside the scorched buildings who were rummaging for any salvageable belongings and putting them into trash bags to take with them.
Jay and Arleen Cora and their five children lived in one of the apartments directly above the fire. Arleen said they are without renters insurance and though the Red Cross is putting them up in a hotel for five days, after that they have no idea what to do. Their apartment and most of their belongings were destroyed.
“It’s totaled. The floors, the rooms, the ceilings — everything is torn down,” Arleen said.
They had come back to see whatever little they could pull out because they had fled the burning building with nothing but their jackets.
“Whatever we had on — that’s it,” said Jay.
Lisa George from the office of state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) was on the scene last Thursday tracking down displaced residents who still needed help. She said she connected with seven more families who were not yet able to register with the Red Cross because their phones were burned in the fire or they left the scene to stay with family.
Mercedes Romero or “Meche,” as her clients know her, runs a salon that burned in the fire. She said that she is waiting to hear what her insurance company says.
Speaking through a translator she said she was looking for a sign about what’s next in her life.
“With Covid, everything was so difficult and now this,” she said.
