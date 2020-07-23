The restaurant business is improving four months after the coronavirus crisis began in the city, says food writer and culinary tour guide Joe DiStefano.
“It’s starting to wake up and to get better,” the “111 Places in Queens That You Must Not Miss” author said last Thursday during a discussion about the food industry on QPTV. “That’s my impression of Queens overall.”
DiStefano predicted around 20 percent of the borough’s restaurants won’t reopen, though he added it might be more. He also believes bars will do “poorly,” noting that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has urged Americans not to go to bars.
The restaurants that can adapt easily will do the best, especially ones that were already doing a lot of takeout business.
“Pizza places are going to be just fine because they’re already built for this,” DiStefano said.
Mom-and-pop restaurants don’t have as much money as chain restaurants, seemingly putting them in a “bad place” but he also looked at a positive.
“There’s sort of an immigrant sense of resiliency and kind of a can-do attitude,” DiStefano said.
He was joined in the talk by a pair of people in the food industry and three QPTV hosts.
Awang Kitchen on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst closed for two months.
“We were scared about the virus,” Awang, the owner, who just goes by one name, said. “I don’t want to make my employees sick.”
He said he still has to pay the rent but he and his landlord are working out a deal.
DiStefano praised Awang for letting people eat in his van one afternoon as pouring rain prevented them from dining outside.
“You made it work,” DiStefano said. “And that’s what it’s about.”
Chef Jonathan Forgash co-founded Queens Together with Jaime Faye-Bean of the Sunnyside Shines business group to support the food industry with money and in turn provide the hungry with food.
“The restaurants are here,” Forgash said. “We don’t need soup kitchens coming in from the Red Cross or out of state. We have resources, the kitchen, the staff.”
Forgash said about $86,000 was raised in two and a half months, which was given to restaurants to produce meals.
“We believe this is Queens in action,” Forgash said.
He said around 500 families show up every Thursday at Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens at 30-55 21 St. in Astoria to take home fresh produce, dry goods and a variety of prepared meals. Forgash said all kinds of people, including the elderly, disabled people, children and pregnant women, come for the help.
“New York already had a huge childhood hunger problem before the virus struck,” Forgash said.
He added that Corona, Elmhurst, Jamaica, Laurelton, St. Albans and Ozone Park were “devastated” as well.
Forgash also spoke about the importance of his work as a chef. “Our job is to take care of people,” Forgash said. “It might sound corny but it’s why we cook.”
