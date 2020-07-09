After a month of being off limits, the ocean at Rockaway Beach is open for business again.
Over the long Fourth of July weekend, city lifeguards climbed into their tall chairs and, for the first time this strange summer, people had the go-ahead to get back in the water.
While the beaches along the Rockaway peninsula looked crowded with families and young sun worshipers — as expected on a three-day holiday weekend with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees — this year was different.
“It’s not anything like a normal summer,” said Diane Cardwell, an ardent surfer who has been living in Rockaway Park since 2012.
“On a weekend like this, you’d see the blankets right up next to each other. There was barely room to walk.
“But it hasn’t been like that. It feels more risky.”
Mayor de Blasio announced June 24 that the city’s 14 miles of beaches — including the famed Rockaway strand — would be open again for swimming starting July 1, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lifeguards had undergone special training, the mayor said, and the number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped to a point at which the city could no longer keep the ban on swimming at public beaches that it imposed just before Memorial Day. In May, he vowed police would drag swimmers out of the water if they dared go in.
“This is something people have been waiting patiently for — maybe not always patiently — but it’s here,” de Blasio said.
As someone who is at the beach most days, Cardwell — a former New York Times City Hall bureau chief who has written a memoir, “Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life” — she has been able to observe what surfers call the “DFDs” — meaning people who are “down for the day.”
“If you came out early in the morning, you might see a few hardcore swimmers,” she said, “but for the most part, people were very good about” not going in the water.
“This is fantastic,” said Martin, a regular at Beach 92nd Street who lives in Ozone Park. The lifting of restrictions on swimming, he said, has been nearly as important as the hot weather in getting people to come back to the beach.
“My sister lives in Miami and she says they can’t even go on the sand,” he said, gesturing toward the beach. “How great is this?”
Parks Department police walking the beaches this past weekend were among the few people wearing masks. There did not appear to be any organized effort to impose face coverings on people stretched out on the sand.
Signs posted on the boardwalk asked beachgoers to sit with family members only, maintain social distancing and refrain from any group sports.
Occasionally, when sections of the beach got too crowded, the green-shirted police directed people to other sections where lifeguards were stationed.
Meanwhile, de Blasio has also reversed his decision to shut down the city pools for the summer in order to keep people from congregating.
In late July, the city will open 15 of the city’s 53 public pools in neighborhoods farthest from the beach, he said last week.
