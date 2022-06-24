Queens residents and lawmakers voiced their outrage, fear and anguish Friday as the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined the right to choose into law, in issuing its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
This comes less than two months after the unprecedented leak of Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, which was published by Politco, kicking off days of protests nationwide.
That drove state lawmakers to write and pass a set of bills that would further protect abortion access in New York State, providing support to abortion providers and preventing them from being arrested for abortions provided in other states, among other things. Gov. Hochul signed the six bills into law last week. In 2019, the state passed the Reproductive Health Act, which effectively codified Roe v. Wade into state law.
Still, Queens, the city and much of the nation remains uneasy in light of Friday’s ruling.
“There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) has been especially vocal since the ruling was announced Friday morning; along with many other lawmakers in Washington, DC , she marched from the Capitol to the steps of the Supreme Court. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen millions across the nation express their opposition to this life-altering ruling. People have gathered to protest in front of the Supreme Court, and have made their voices heard online and in their local communities,” she stated. “We have made so much progress in the 49 years since the historic ruling was issued but this awful decision kicks it all to the curb.”
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who chairs the City Council’s Health Committee, was also concerned.
“My great grandmother died trying to give herself an abortion, & now many more women will suffer the same fate,” she tweeted. “Being apart of the first women-led
@NYCCouncil, I will fight like hell for Reproductive Justice.”
Borough President Donovan Richards emphasized the need to prepare for an influx of out-of-staters seeking abortions. “We must leave no stone unturned to not just expand access to abortion services for New Yorkers, but to better support our abortion care providers and make our state a true sanctuary for those from outside our borders seeking a procedure,” he said in a statement.
One way those services could be expanded is through a bill sponsored by Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), which aims to provide funding for abortion providers and nonprofits supporting access to abortion. González-Rojas has called on Hochul to call the Legislature to a special session in order to pass it.
Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is among the many lawmakers calling for federal action. “It is incumbent on the U.S. Senate to take immediate action that ensures reproductive rights are protected across the United States by passing federal legislation,” she said in a statement. “We will fight back using every lever of power within our control.”
A rally is being held in Sunnyside tonight, Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. under the 46th-Bliss No. 7 train station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.