The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Partnership for Parks still are accepting volunteers for It’s My Park Day at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills.
Volunteers will gather between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, to help beautify and spruce up the park. The event is sponsored by Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
Registration and other information for those looking to sign up can be found online at on.nyc.gov/3MvtPqO. The park is on Queens Boulevard between Yellowstone Boulevard and 70th Road.
