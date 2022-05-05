After Gov. Hochul removed the bulk of her legislation regarding accessory dwelling units from the state budget in February, it seemed that what has been among the most contentious issues in Northeast Queens in recent months was on its way out.
That is, until Assemblyman Harvey Epstein (D-Manhattan) and state Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn) introduced new legislation on the issue in April, A9802/S8783. The two held a rally in support of the bill last week.
Similar legislation has been proposed numerous times in the last year, most recently, A4854, S4547 and S7574. Those bills said residents would be allowed to build ADUs on their property, regardless of local zoning laws; the only laws limiting them would be those needed to keep residents safe.
Proponents of that legislation — as well as the new bill — argue that getting illegal units, such as basement apartments, on the books would allow the government to better regulate those apartments and make them safer, all while providing additional housing amid the city’s shortage.
Opponents, however, take issue with the bills’ lack of consideration for home rule, and also expressed concerns that allowing for more units would pose a threat to their quality of life. On top of that, they questioned how safe those units are; 11 Queens residents who died during Hurricane Ida were in basement apartments. Those concerns were at the front of the backlash against the legislation, ultimately leading to Hochul’s excluding them from the state budget.
The most recent bill, however, does consider local jurisdiction — Epstein, who sponsored A4854, said that was intentional, in response to the public concern.
Specifically, the legislation grants municipal governments whose constituency is over 1 million the ability to establish an amnesty program for pre-existing, illegal ADUs. As part of that program, the local government may apply zoning laws as it sees fit; the same is true of its application of the multiple dwelling law, which enshrines the vast majority of the state’s housing regulations into law.
Additionally, Epstein noted, the state budget does allocate $85,000 toward “upgrading and creating” ADUs statewide. According to Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), a co-sponsor of Epstein’s bill, that money could be used here.
Asked about how this bill would ensure that apartments granted amnesty are safe, Epstein said it is a “critical first step” in making sure that those units are liveable.
“By having resources and a pathway to legalization, that’ll help encourage homeowners to do it,” he said.
Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D- Far Rockaway) is also in favor.
“The devastation that South East Queens saw after Hurricane Ida is something we hope our community will never have to endure again,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, with the ever-changing circumstance surrounding climate change and resiliency, we must take action to ensure our neighbors have access to safe and equitable housing.”
González-Rojas’s district, too, was among those particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ida. That, she said, is key to her support of the bill. “In a moment where we have a housing crisis, we have to be creative, and adaptable,” she said. “If we could provide legislation that gets them up to code, and ensure safety of the residents [we should].”
Asked which “code” she meant, given the bill allows the multiple dwelling law to be circumvented, González-Rojas said the program would need to meet New York City standards.
Indeed, Epstein said the next steps would be for the City Council and the Mayor’s Office — which he said is in support of the bill — to work to develop the program, which may include specific regulations to follow.
Land-use expert and Flushing resident Paul Graziano has been at the front of the fight against ADU expansion in Queens. Unsurprisingly, he is skeptical of the legislation. Referring to the bill’s treatment of the multiple dwelling law, he said, “That is red flag No. 1, because the multiple dwelling law is what makes buildings safe.”
Asked about the possibility that the city could create its own regulations, he replied, “No — this is being done to get out of the regulations. So again, you’re back in the situation where the city is essentially deregulating and legalizing illegal situations so that they don’t have to deal with it.”
At the same time, Graziano did not seem nearly as worried about this particular bill as he was about past ones. “It’s toward the end [of the legislative session],” he said. “It’s like they’re trying to throw spaghetti against the wall, to see if it sticks.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also took issue with the lack of specific safety regulations. “There’s a need for housing, but we have to balance the need for housing with the need for safe housing,” he said.
Even if the city does create its own regulations, Addabbo questioned how enforceable that would be.
“I don’t know if we have the wherewithal — the means — for Department of Buildings inspectors in the city to go inspect every single property that would qualify, or look to qualify,” he said.
