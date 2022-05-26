George Washington may have been first in war, peace and the hearts of his countrymen, but it’s his fellow revolutionary Col. Jeromus Remsen who’s First In Math. More precisely, it’s the colonel’s namesake school, PS 144 in Forest Hills, that has won that honor.
PS 144 was just ranked No. 1 in New York State in the 2021-22 First In Math competition and No. 9 in the nation, beating out more than 6,000 other schools. Its teams came in third nationally, facing more than 65,000 opponents. And it fielded the overall No. 1 student, fourth-grader Eric Stefanica, seen here celebrating with his top 10 teammates, PS 144 Principal Jennifer Lucadamo and First In Math founder Robert Sun. Eric beat out more than a million other students to win.
Ten other players from PS 144 were ranked in the Top 100 in the USA by grade; the kids solved 8,491,287 math problems, spending 23,587 hours on math; and 79 of them have become grand champions, each solving more than 30,000 problems and spending more than 100 hours on math.
First In Math is a program that Sun, an engineer, inventor and entrepreneur, created to help students “acquire, use and retain vital math skills.”— Peter C. Mastrosimone
