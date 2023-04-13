A former Community Board 9 chair was not even reappointed as a member this year, and he chalks it up to ongoing issues related to a troublesome nightclub in the neighborhood.
Kenichi Wilson, who served on the board for 10 years including as chair for three years prior to Sherry Algredo’s election in 2022, spoke during the public forum at the monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
Wilson said he wanted to “clear the air” and explain the move was not his choice.
“What recently happened was there was an issue with the Blend Lounge that was brought to your attention a couple of months ago,” Wilson told the board.
There were accusations, he said, of wrongdoing and that he manipulated the process to get the liquor license for the spot approved.
The building that houses Blend is owned, according to city records, by Latchman Budhai, who recently resigned from the board. Wilson said Budhai was insulted by the issue but Algredo insisted he resign because of unrelated personal reasons.
For months, residents of South Richmond Hill have spoken out against the nightclub, which has had ongoing issues, detailed in police precinct reports, including a deadly shooting outside the club.
In February, Juliet Ganpat claimed that the board in December of 2021 recommended in favor of renewing the liquor license for the spot without bringing it before the board. She demanded an investigation and Public Safety Committee Co-chair Maharani Singh at the time said the Borough President’s Office might need to get involved; the office did confirm then that it was made aware of the complaint.
But Wilson on Tuesday insisted there was no wrongdoing. He claimed there were no complaints to the board about the spot and that the automatic renewal was in order.
“The only thing that did happen was that it was mistakenly left off the agenda to report out,” Wilson said. “So that was a oversight.”
He said all procedures were followed and that part of the issue was that nobody was in person at the office due to the pandemic.
An investigation took place, he said, and Algredo met with the legal department that handles boards, but he was not informed.
A spokesperson for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards would not comment on the possibility of any investigation but said community board member reappointment is not guaranteed and is re-evaluated at the conclusion of each two-year term.
“The Queens Borough President’s Office does not comment on internal deliberations regarding specific individuals under consideration for either appointment or reappointment, but the Borough President only appoints individuals whom he believes are best able to represent the interests of their community districts,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Last month, the State Liquor Authority fined but granted a conditional liquor license to Blend despite the current board as well as state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) calling attention to the ongoing complaints.
