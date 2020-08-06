When Tropical Storm Isaias swept through New York City on Tuesday afternoon, more than 49,000 Queens households lost power, more than any other borough.
The outages aren’t being restored immediately. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Queens still had 42,349 Con Edison customers without power.
“What we said so far is that it will be a multiple-day restoration — days not hours,” said Alan Drury, spokesman for Con Ed. “The first step is assessing the damage and then coming up with a global ETR or estimated time of restoration.”
As the storm tore through the borough, downing trees and power lines, Con Ed shifted its estimated time of restoration from 11 p.m. Tuesday night to 3 a.m. Wednesday to “evaluating condition.”
Wednesday morning Con Ed, confirmed that winds and rain from Tropical Storm Isaias had caused 293,675 households to be without power in the second-widest power outage in the company’s history — Hurricane Sandy being the most.
Southern Queens was especially hard hit by the outages, including thousands of customers who lost power in and around Woodhaven, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica and Laurelton, according to the Con Ed outage map.
Southern Queens was so heavily affected because of its high concentration of above-ground electrical lines, Drury said. The storm’s winds, which reached 70 miles per hour at JFK Airport, snapped trees and branches onto power lines, bringing the equipment down.
“It’s where the electrical system is overhead,” Drury said.
On Wednesday morning, Con Ed announced that it had 900 of its own employees and outside personnel working on the restoration, including tree trimmers, and promised to share its estimated time of restoration after some analysis.
Richard David, a Democratic district leader in Assembly District 32, which stretches from South Ozone Park over to Rosedale and down to the Rockaways, started receiving calls from constituents who needed help with fallen trees on Tuesday afternoon.
He tweeted that a South Ozone Park senior without a cell phone called him to take photos of a tree that fell in her yard and damaged her home.
David spent the afternoon driving around the district documenting crushed cars and uprooted trees that the storm left in its wake.
“The city does a poor job inspecting vulnerable trees. This happens every year around here,” David said.
Woodhaven resident Salvatore Isabella saw a man rush out of his car to escape a tree, which cracked and fell right on top of it at 89th Avenue between 88th and 87th streets.
In Briarwood, East Harlem resident Mario Siles wasn’t that lucky. A tree came crashing down on the 60-year-old in his van, pinning him inside and killing him.
