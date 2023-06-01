The stadium expected at York College in Jamaica for the Queensboro Football Club, a United Soccer League team, seems to have been nixed due to a much larger, rival proposal for one at Willets Point for the New York City Football Club, a Major League Soccer team, sources say.
Hellgatenyc.com, one of the blogs reporting on both soccer teams, said that a shovel hasn’t even touched the ground at the college, while NYCFC has announced it plans to have the “city’s first stadium.”
MLSmultiplex.com, says that NYCFC has grown tired of using Yankee Stadium as a site because of scheduling conflicts with the baseball team. Yankee Enterprises owns NYCFC. The club now is expected to eventually play at a new stadium Mayor Adams recently announced will be built at Willets Point, next to Citi Field.
A spokesperson from QBFC had told the Chronicle that construction was expected in summer 2022 at the CUNY school and that there had been significant progress made with design development, necessary site tests, procurement and environmental reviews.
“We expect to ... open the venue in time for the start of the 2023 USL Championship season,” said the spokesperson on Jan. 5, 2022.
A second spokesperson reiterated the same message three months later on April 12, without sharing what exact month shovels would hit the ground at York College.
But nothing has been built and blogger Michael Lewis of Front Row Soccer says that as far as he can tell, QBFC itself is dead.
“I haven’t had time to get into the story on how they fell apart,” Lewis told the Chronicle via email. “Whoever is left with the organization hasn’t been forthcoming. To me, they are dead. We took off their section from our website a while ago.”
The 13th season of the USL Championship started on March 11 and will end on Oct. 14.
The 7,500-seat stadium, which was to be situated on a plot of land south of York’s Health and Physical Education building, bounded by 160th Street to the west, Tuskegee Airmen Way to the south and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard to the east, was announced April 27, 2021 by the club owner, Jonathan Krane, and York College President Berenecea Johnson Eanes.
The facility would not only serve as a place for the QBFC to host games and practice, but would have also served as a facility for York’s commencement ceremonies.
This year’s commencement will be at the UBS Arena today, June 1, in Elmont, LI.
The modular stadium would have been a host site for the CUNY Athletic Conference tournament games and other free or ticketed events year-round, according to TFC Stadiums, a stadium and football media outlet.
Anonymous sources told the Chronicle that plans to have a stadium at the school will not move forward, most likely due to the proposal for Willets Point. If those plans go through, the 25,000-seat facility will open by the end of 2027.
When asked about the situation at York College, area elected officials said they have been left in the dark.
The offices of Councilwomen Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said they have not heard of any developments.
“Last we heard, the original plan for QBFC was to play at the school for five years and give that stadium to York,” said a spokesman for Adams’ office. “We are going to defer to York about what is happening because they were in on the negotiations.”
The school declined to comment.
The USL, QBFC and NYCFC and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) were not available for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.