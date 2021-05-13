The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #40 & #361, is conducting a recruitment period through May 19 for 100 outside ironworker apprentices in the Long Island and New York City regions.
Applications must be obtained and submitted online at nycironworkers.org, no later than 3 p.m. on May 19, 2021. Applicants who do not have access to a computer should visit their local library.
A $25.00 testing fee and a valid form of identification will be required at the time of testing (money order only, payable to Ironworkers LU #40 & #361). Applicants may request that the fee be waived. Waivers will be approved upon showing verifiable proof of financial need.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old. Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship. All must have a high school diploma or equivalent. Proof will be required at the time of application.
Candidates must take and pass the Ironworkers’ written aptitude test; be able to follow written directions; and submit to a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.
They must be physically able to perform the work of an outside ironworker.
The physical test includes climbing a 35-foot column in less than 40 seconds and safely climbing back down; climbing a ladder 20 feet up to a 5.5-inch-wide beam, walking on top of the beam for 20 feet, turning around and returning to the ladder; climbing 4 feet down the ladder to a platform and pulling up a 75-pound bucket and lowering the bucket back to the ground three times; and climbing back down the ladder. All must be completed in less than three and a half minutes.
They must raise and lower 2,000 pounds of steel 40 inches into the air with a chain fall in less than two minutes and 15 seconds and carry a 45-pound tool up and down a staircase three times within one minute and 30 seconds.
For further information, contact JATC for Ironworkers, Local Union #40 & #361 at (718) 433-4195. Additional assistance can be obtained at any state Department of Labor Career Center or online at dol.ny.gov/career-centers.
