A pair of unions are each seeking 100 new apprentices in recruitments set to start in April, the state Labor Department announced last Friday. The jobs are not for those afraid of heights.
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union 40 and 361, will hold a recruitment from April 3 through June 9 for its apprentices.
Applications will be online. They must be obtained from and submitted to nycironworkers.org by the deadline.
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High Rise Concrete Carpenters of New York City are recruiting from April 12 through Nov. 8.
Applicants must attend an in-person information session at the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center in Manhattan. They then will be able to access an application online.
More details about the recruitments, including all qualifications, are online at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview. For any further questions, the ironworkers may be reached at (718) 433-4195 and the carpenters at (212) 727-2224, ext. 111.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
