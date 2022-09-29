The state’s redistricting process is beginning to look a bit like Groundhog Day.
Judge Lawrence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County ruled today that the new state Assembly maps are to be drawn by the Independent Redistricting Commission.
The IRC will have two opportunities to present maps to the state Legislature for its review, the first of which its members will need to agree upon and submit to state lawmakers by April 28, 2023. Should those maps not be approved by the Legislature (and ultimately signed by the governor), the IRC will present a new plan by June 16. If those, too, fail, then the Legislature would be allowed to draw the maps.
The decision comes after the state’s first-ever IRC failed to agree upon new legislative maps at the beginning of this year. Lawmakers then proceeded to draw their own maps, which they approved in February. That resulted in a lawsuit and a months-long legal battle over whether the Legislature had the power to draw those maps, and ultimately led to the redrawing of the congressional and state Senate maps by a special master and the delaying of primary elections. Since that suit did not include the Assembly maps, however, a subsequent lawsuit was filed to fill that void.
That suit not only argued that the Legislature-enacted maps were unconstitutional, but that the Assembly primary elections ought to be delayed as well. In June, Love denied the request to push the election back, but agreed that the maps were invalid due to the nature of their creation. He then asked the involved parties to weigh in on how best to redraw the Assembly maps; their arguments, which the court heard last month, are the basis for today’s ruling.
The petitioners — gubernatorial candidate Paul Nichols; Gary Greenberg, a former state Senate candidate; and Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club — advocated that a special master be appointed to draw the new Assembly lines, as the Court of Appeals ruled in the previous case.
In his decision, Love argues that the state constitution calls for the IRC to take on the task of drawing maps, and that the case before the Court of Appeals was unique in that, with primary elections looming, it was time-sensitive. This time around, he writes, “there is no valid reason to resort to the utterly anti-democratic emergency response necessarily resorted to in Harkenrider,” referring to the Court of Appeals’ ruling.
But having just gone through the same process, Aaron Foldenauer, the attorney representing Wax in the lawsuit, said he is concerned that the process Love has laid out will lead to the same result.
“The IRC is doomed to fail,” he told the Chronicle. Noting that the commission’s chair, David Imamura, wrote an op-ed in City and State to that effect earlier this year, Foldenauer added, “Here we are again — where the chair himself has said it was doomed to fail, and it needs to change — and now we’re restarting that same failed process. So it makes little sense.”
Just as before, an appeal of today’s ruling is not out of the question; in his decision, even Love himself acknowledges that it would be “naive” to ignore that possibility. Asked about that, Foldenauer said he, his co-counsel and the plaintiffs are “exploring every option as far as an appeal.”
Should the ruling stand, the IRC has until Dec. 2 to make its first crack at a draft available to the public, at which point, public hearings on those lines will be held in several cities and major counties throughout the state, including in Queens.
