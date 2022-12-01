New Yorkers got their first taste of the Independent Redistricting Commission’s second try at drawing new Assembly maps on Thursday as the panel released its first draft, which will be subject to public comment this winter. The draft proposes significant changes throughout the World’s Borough, including in Woodhaven, Glendale, Bay Terrace, Hollis and more.
The release of new Assembly district lines is the latest installment of an almost year-long saga. When the state’s first-ever IRC could not agree upon maps at the beginning of 2022, the Legislature took up the mantle of drawing new congressional, state Senate and Assembly maps, voting to pass them overwhelmingly in February. That led to a lawsuit disputing both the partisan lean of and whether lawmakers had the authority to draw the congressional and state Senate maps; the Assembly maps were not challenged at that point. Though the state Court of Appeals ultimately said in May that those maps were unconstitutionally drawn, the court allowed the Assembly maps to stand because they had not been included in the initial suit. The other two, however, were redrawn, leading those two primary elections to be delayed by two months.
A subsequent lawsuit, however, took care of the Assembly maps, and Judge Lawrence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County ruled in September that the IRC would be tasked with drawing new ones. In his ruling, Love said a draft would need to be made available to the public by Dec. 2 — the maps were released on the 1st.
Among the most significant changes the latest version proposes is in Assembly District 24, the seat that is held by Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and has been held a the Weprin family member since 1971. As it stands, the district stretches from Hollis Hills to Richmond Hill and includes some of South Richmond Hill. The proposed District 24 would include South Richmond Hill, almost all of Richmond Hill and part of South Ozone Park. When previous drafts were released earlier this year, members of the area’s South Asian communities expressed concern that they were not in one district, which this map rectifies.
But should the most recent proposal stand, Weprin, who lives in Hollis, would be well outside District 24.
State law says that candidates only need live in the county they seek to represent — not the district itself — for a year during a redistricting year. Election lawyer Aaron Foldenauer, who represents one of the plaintiffs in the aforementioned suit, told the Chronicle the 2024 cycle would be considered a redistricting year for Assembly candidates.
That said, though legally, Weprin would be allowed to run in this iteration of District 24, he does not live within its borders: He lives within what the new draft says is District 26, which is represented by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside).
Weprin did not immediately respond when the Chronicle inquired as to whether he would consider a run against Braunstein.
AD 26 would not be without changes, either. Currently, the district covers Bay Terrace, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose and Glen Oaks. The proposal outlines a version of the district that would add Hollis, Queens Village and a few blocks of Jamaica Estates, but it would cede Bay Terrace to District 27.
Meanwhile, AD 38, which is held by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), would no longer include Woodhaven or South Richmond Hill. The draft lays out a version of the district that would keep Glendale, but extend through Ridgewood into East Williamsburg and Greenpoint, and go as far north as Court Square in Long Island City. Whether Rajkumar would run for that district or another, such as AD 24 or even AD 23, is an open question.
The draft’s version of AD 23 — the seat currently held by Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Far Rockaway) — extends as far north as 76th Avenue in Glendale, and would include Woodhaven, Ozone Park and Howard Beach, on top of much of the Rockaways.
After hearing from the public on the draft released Thursday, the IRC will have until April 28, 2023 to submit a plan to the Legislature. If that plan is not approved, the IRC has until June 16 to draw a new draft. Only if that second draft is not approved would lawmakers be able to take matters into their own hands.
The Queens hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m., and will be held at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Borough Hall.
