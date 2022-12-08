New Yorkers got their first taste of the Independent Redistricting Commission’s second try at drawing new Assembly maps last Thursday as the panel released its first draft, which will be subject to public comment this winter. The draft proposes major changes throughout the World’s Borough, including in Woodhaven, Glendale, Bay Terrace, Hollis and more.
The release of new Assembly district lines is the latest installment of an almost year-long saga. When the state’s first-ever IRC could not agree upon maps at the beginning of 2022, the Legislature took up the mantle of drawing new congressional, state Senate and Assembly maps, voting to pass them overwhelmingly in February. That led to a lawsuit disputing both the partisan lean of the congressional and state Senate maps and whether lawmakers had the authority to draw them; the Assembly maps were not challenged at that point.
Though the state Court of Appeals ultimately said in May that those maps were unconstitutionally drawn, the court allowed the Assembly maps to stand because they had not been included in the initial suit. The other two, however, were redrawn, leading those two primary elections to be delayed by two months.
A subsequent lawsuit, however, took care of the Assembly maps, and Justice Laurence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County ruled in September that the IRC would be tasked with drawing new ones. In his ruling, Love said a draft would need to be made available to the public by Dec. 2 — the maps were released on the 1st.
Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, said final maps resembling the Dec. 1 draft could lead to a number of changes. “You could see member-on-member primaries, you could see some districts swapping or flipping, or you could see some people maybe make some other life decisions and say, ‘Whatever, enough is enough,’” he said.
Those would all be possibilities in the proposed Assembly District 24, the seat that is held by Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and has been held by a Weprin family member since 1971. As it stands, the district stretches from Hollis Hills to Richmond Hill and includes some of South Richmond Hill. The proposed District 24 would include South Richmond Hill, almost all of Richmond Hill and part of South Ozone Park. When previous drafts were released earlier this year, members of the area’s South Asian communities expressed concern that they were not in one district, which this map rectifies.
But should the most recent proposal stand, Weprin, who lives in Hollis, would be well outside District 24. State law says that candidates only need live in the county they seek to represent — not the district itself — for a year during a redistricting year. Election lawyer Aaron Foldenauer, who represents one of the plaintiffs in the most recent suit, told the Chronicle the 2024 cycle would be considered a redistricting year for Assembly candidates.
Weprin lives within what the new draft says is District 26, which is represented by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside).
Browne thought he might run there, within Northeast Queens. “I think Weprin — and all elected officials — will be looking at where their most votes come from, and what neighborhoods they’ve represented for a longer time and where their strengths are versus what they can give up,” he said.
Weprin did not respond when the Chronicle inquired as to whether he would consider a run against Braunstein.
AD 26 would not be without changes, either. The district now covers Bay Terrace, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose and Glen Oaks. The proposal outlines a version of the district that would add Hollis, Queens Village and a few blocks of Jamaica Estates, but would cede Bay Terrace to District 27.
But including more of Eastern and Southeast Queens in District 26, Browne said, stands to potentially divide some parts of the borough’s South Asian enclaves, like the Bangladeshi community near and around Hillside and Homelawn avenues. “In a place as diverse and ever-changing as Queens County, it’s hard to find those communities of interest,” he said. “[District] 24 might have got stronger, but at what price?”
That was a theme throughout the draft, Browne said. “Communities of common interest are hard to define in some of these maps,” he said. “There’s no clear-cut geography or geometry when you’re shaping these maps, but some of them do raise questions.”
One such proposed district is AD 38. The district, which is represented by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), no longer includes Woodhaven or South Richmond Hill in the Dec. 1 map. The draft lays out a version of the district that would keep Glendale, but extend through Ridgewood into East Williamsburg and Greenpoint, and go as far north as Court Square in Long Island City. Browne theorized that a district like that could raise the opportunity for either a newcomer or a former elected to run, pointing to former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley — who lives in Glendale and has made bids for Congress, borough president and just this year, state Senate — as a possibility. Crowley did not respond to the Chronicle’s query.
Whether Rajkumar would run for that district or another, such as AD 24 or even AD 23, is an open question. Asked about her plans, Rajkumar said in a statement, “There is a long process ahead before any lines are finalized. But I love and work for every community. I am ready to continue leading and serving the people whatever the district lines look like.”
The draft’s version of AD 23 — the seat now held by Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Far Rockaway) — extends as far north as 76th Avenue in Glendale, and would include Woodhaven, Ozone Park and Howard Beach, on top of much of the Rockaways.
Browne also noted that the draft excludes LeFrak City from AD 35, the seat held by Jeff Aubrey (D-Corona).
But as Browne put it, “We’re still in the top of the first inning on this process.”
After hearing from the public on the draft released last Thursday, the IRC will have until April 28, 2023 to submit a plan to the Legislature. If that plan is not approved, the IRC will have until June 16 to draw a new draft. Only if that second draft is not approved would lawmakers be able to take matters into their own hands.
The Queens hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m., and will be held at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Borough Hall.
