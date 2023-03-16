The Colden Auditorium at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts was packed last Saturday night as Ira Glass, host of iconic radio show “This American Life,” took the stage as he presented “Seven Things I’ve Learned.” Even by the time the doors opened at 7:30 p.m., dozens had already lined up outside awaiting admittance to hear the man KCA Director Jon Yanofsky would later call “a true American institution.”
As the crowd waited for the show to begin, members of the audience sat in awe as they watched a short animation on the screen, all of which involved the number “7.” Whispers could be heard throughout the auditorium as showgoers debated what it could mean. (Glass later revealed it was a reference to the show’s title.)
Those in attendance were by no means limited to Queens — many came from Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island, as well — and included people of all ages.
Patty from Bellerose and Charlene from Far Rockaway said they attend events at the KCA regularly, and did not want to miss Saturday’s show.
Michelle and Eddie from East Islip, LI, said they were “big fans” of “This American Life.”
Though the two were not sure what to expect, Michelle said, “We wanted to try something different.”
As the Chronicle reported in its preview of the event last month, Glass’ set included both advice for aspiring storytellers and stories he found “amusing.”
He delivered on that Saturday night as he shared clips from early on in his career, poking fun at his own work and illustrating what he could have done differently.
Glass spoke specifically about his love of interviewing kids. That was infinitely clear as he shared numerous stories from over the years, some of which included film, but all of which left the crowd doubling over with laughter.
Glass’ voice is unmistakable. Listening to him speak at the microphone throughout the evening therefore had the effect of listening to him talk live on the radio (or hearing the podcast through your headphones).
The fact that Glass mixed the room’s audio live from an iPad onstage, adding music for effect as he went, only added to that. When at times, he would play clips of prerecorded interviews, the audience almost forgot whether Glass’ responses were live or were recorded, as well.
At the end of the night, a handful of journalists and fans hung back to say hello to the star of the show. Among them was a librarian from Queens Public Library’s Jackson Heights branch — she had been interviewed in an episode of “This American Life” in 2018, entitled “The Room of Requirement,” which focused on the magic of libraries.
