Queens foodies longing for the days of Restaurant Week back in January and February need look no further than Downtown Flushing, which has long been known for its stunning variety of Asian cuisine, much of it from eateries that are independently owned. From May 23 to 31, the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District is hosting its first-ever Flushing Restaurant Week.
Throughout the week, residents will have the opportunity to choose meals for two from 15 different restaurants and their featured menus, starting at $20.
The Flushing BID said in a press release that it launched the campaign to “promote the unique Asian food culture in Downtown Flushing and celebrate AAPI Heritage month.”
Flushing Restaurant Week officially kicked off last Friday at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel, where several elected officials and community leaders were in attendance. Those included Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Flushing BID Co-chairs Tina Lee and Timothy Chuang, among others.
“Flushing is well known for more than just food, but the food here is also famous for good reason,” Liu said in a statement. “Flushing is home to all manner of delicious cuisine from a diverse array of cultures right in the heart of Queens.”
At Friday’s kickoff, Ung sampled some food from participating restaurants.
“I may be biased, but I think Flushing has the most delicious food in the city!” she tweeted that day. “But don’t take my word for it, try it for yourself during the first-ever Flushing Restaurant Week hosted by the @flushingbid.”
For a full list of participating restaurants and additional information on how you can save at your favorite Flushing restaurant this week, visit flushingbid.com.
