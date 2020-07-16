The Trump administration canceled a policy that would have deported international students enrolled in strictly virtual classes for the fall 2020 semester seven days after it was introduced.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule, announced July 6, would require foreign students to enroll in in-person classes in order to stay in the country. Harvard College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Department of Homeland Security over the policy, arguing that “ICE’s guidance ignores the substantial reliance interests of higher education institutions and their international students.”
The repeal was announced at the start of the lawsuit’s hearing on July 14, at which point it had gained the support of 180 other colleges and universities and 23 American cities through an amicus curiae brief, including the City University of New York system and St. John’s University in Jamaica.
“The news that the administration has rescinded guidance that would have prohibited international students from studying at campuses offering online-only instruction this fall is a welcome relief for all students at St. John’s University,” St. John’s University President Conrado Gempesaw said in a July 14 press release. “Given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities should not have to worry about the impact of a school’s decision to transition to remote instruction.”
The City of New York and its CUNY system joined the amicus brief the day before the policy was rescinded, stating that over 70,000 international students reside in the city, contribute $3.26 billion to the economy and support almost 36,000 jobs.
“We are once again disappointed that our country’s leadership continues to restrict and reduce opportunities for those who seek them in the United States,” Chancellor Félix Matos Rodr’guez said in the days leading up to the policy cancellation, referring to the rule as a “misguided policy.” “CUNY campuses have thousands of international students whose status is threatened by the new rule. These students are a valuable and a vital part of our community.”
CUNY’s University Student Senate had organized a virtual press conference on July 9 with the chairpersons to their respective legislative chambers’ Committee on Higher Education, state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan), to oppose the policy and pressure the CUNY system to support its international students. The system signed the amicus brief four days later.
“It’s important that we can’t put our students at risk by putting them in that position,” said USS Vice Chair of Legislative Affairs Juvanie Piquant. “I’m happy that we joined and made a statement and ... that CUNY students were part of it. I think it’s really important to acknowledge the impact students had.”
While removing the policy was the students’ main advocacy point, Piquant said they are also pressuring CUNY to come up with an academic plan, such as providing students with virtual, in-person or hybrid classes, so that international and local students alike can be adequately prepared for the semester ahead.
