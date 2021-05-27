After six weeks without a commanding officer, the 107th Precinct welcomed its new boss May 18 — Capt. Kevin Chan.
The 16-year NYPD veteran had taken the reins during the tragic interim following Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney’s suicide. He had been serving as the 105th Precinct’s executive officer at the time, a position he held for four years, before he was asked to step up and take care of the Pomonok command, a position that was made permanent last Tuesday.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also a lot more responsibility as a commanding officer,” Chan told the Chronicle May 21, his fourth day at the new post. As the 105th’s XO, Chan assisted the commander, but predominately oversaw traffic and domestic violence issues. “I’m kinda in charge of everything now. I’m pretty much responsible for everything that goes on in the precinct, which I’m excited for.”
Early in his 16 years on the force, Chan has clocked in time in Harlem, the Upper East Side and Chinatown, the neighborhood he grew up in. After spending the beginning of his career patrolling Manhattan, Chan was transferred to Queens. He spent three years in internal affairs in Jackson Heights, before being promoted to captain in 2016. For one month, he joined the 107th Precinct team, but was transferred to the 105th in Bellerose, where he served as XO before his recent promotion.
A self-described “city boy” and “ABC — American Born Chinese,” Chan relishes working for the city he loves. He graduated with a computer engineering degree from Binghamton University, but, like many, considered a tremendous life change after 9/11.
“It kind of made me think, ‘Maybe being a police officer is something I would love to do.’ I’ve always wanted to help people. I hate all the hate, the violence. I’m all about love,” he said.
On the week of Chan’s initiation to the command, overall crime in the 107 was down nearly 33 percent compared to the first five months of 2020. The only index crime to see an increase is burglary, which jumped by 15 more incidents this year.
The precinct is a “big property crime area” where perpetrators prey on people while they’re sleeping, Chan said, a dilemma he hopes to solve. The key, he believes, is residents investing in surveillance technology.
“We could hopefully catch the perpetrator. Cameras would give us, at least, a time frame,” he explained. “That, I believe, would help.”
Convincing residents to set up cameras around their property is part of Chan’s larger goal of educating residents on the ways they can avoid becoming victims of crime. Equipping the neighborhood with the tools to stay safe begins with community outreach, which he hopes to ramp up through working with residents, working with the Detective Squad, utilizing social media and conducting more neighborhood events.
Maintaining a sturdy relationship with community members, as well as attentive patrol, should be the keys to crime prevention, the commanding officer said of his theory.
“It’s a balance of everything,” he said.
