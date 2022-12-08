After more than a decade of work, the Kew Gardens Interchange project was deemed complete as of Monday, Gov. Hochul announced that afternoon.
The $739 million overhaul was first proposed back in 2007, and construction had been ongoing since the summer of 2010.
The project was originally slated to be completed in 2015.
The four-phase plan for the interchange set out to ease traffic at the confluence of the Van Wyck Expressway, Grand Central Parkway, Union Turnpike and Jackie Robinson Parkway through a variety of measures ranging from widening lanes to building 22 new bridges.
Significantly, it also added a ramp connecting the westbound Union Turnpike to the westbound Grand Central Parkway. On top of that, Union Turnpike, the GCP and the Jackie Robinson Parkway all got new storm drainage systems to mitigate the flooding that, especially in recent years, has become all too common throughout the World’s Borough.
Hochul praised the news.
“The transformation of this vital interchange near one of New York’s major airports is the latest accomplishment in our efforts to modernize the state’s transportation network,” she said in a press release. “The complete overhaul of Kew Gardens Interchange will provide a safer, less congested network of roads — improving the travel experience for nearly 600,000 daily motorists, enhancing quality of life, and boosting the regional economy for decades to come.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was thrilled, calling it a “vitally important undertaking.”
“The successful overhaul of the Kew Gardens Interchange, located just outside Queens Borough Hall, is a significant achievement and a major milestone in our continued push to modernize Queens’ transportation infrastructure,” he said in a prepared statement. “Drivers and commuters who travel through the interchange to reach my office and other destinations across Queens will now experience safer and smoother rides while reducing congestion and cutting commute times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.