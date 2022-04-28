The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will hold a virtual public town hall meeting on plans for an Interborough Express train, a proposed passenger line that would run between Bay Ridge in Brooklyn and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights along existing freight railroad tracks.
The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.
The 14-mile project would create a new transit option for close to 900,000 residents of the neighborhoods along the route, along with 260,000 people who work along the corridor. It could connect with up to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, with end-to-end travel times anticipated at around 40 minutes.
Members of the public will get a general overview of the project and have the opportunity to ask subject matter experts questions. Livestream feed will be available at mta.zoom.us/u/keJkAoHsCN. People can listen to the hearing by calling into the Zoom webinar at 1 (877) 853-5247 toll-free and then entering Webinar ID 819 6195 2299, followed by the pound (#) sign.
Members of the public who wish to ask questions are encouraged to register for the webinar via the project website, new.mta.info/project/interborough-express.
Questions can also be submitted in advance at mta-nyc.custhelp.com/app/interborough-express. For information on additional ways to comment, request information or to view a copy of the Complete MTA Program of Projects, one may visit the project website.
