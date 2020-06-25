Is it too early to say Jenifer Rajkumar beat Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) in the Democratic primary in the 38th Assembly District?
“Officially yes, but it’s looking very good,” she told the Chronicle Wednesday.
Rajkumar had 52.1 percent of the vote to Miller’s 25.8 percent as of Wednesday morning with 99 percent of scanners reporting.
When the scanners from Tuesday’s polls are counted, the absentee ballots will be tallied.
Miller, who has been in office since 2009, is closer to Joseph DeJesus, a second challenger who has 21.2 percent.
“I knew the district was ready for change,” Rajkumar said.
The 38th AD encompasses Glendale, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park.
While incumbents have been beaten in recent years, the progressive movement seemed strongest in western Queens. But Rajkumar said she sensed she could win from the beginning of her campaign last November.
“I knew we had the potential and I’m glad it came to fruition,” she said.
Rajkumar, a first-generation American, is a civil rights lawyer and CUNY professor and was Gov. Cuomo’s director of immigration affairs and special counsel for the Department of State.
Last month, she told the Chronicle she believes many people don’t turn out to vote because they think “all politicians are the same.”
Speaking Wednesday, Rajkumar said she reached voters by going door-to-door before the pandemic and then making calls. She said she spoke to thousands of people herself, in addition to her team reaching out.
“We were able to reach people in a meaningful way,” Rajkumar said.
She said the most common feedback from residents was a desire for a representative who “truly cares and puts energy into making things happen.”
Rajkumar said she wants to engage the district with a series of town halls and listen to her constituents to make sure they have a voice in the budget and legislation.
“They can expect an energetic, hard-working representative that will always be there for them,” she said.
Miller’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.