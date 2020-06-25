The insurgent slate of five candidates running in the 24th Assembly District sought to increase South Asian representation, a demographic they believed has traditionally been excluded from politics, but was defeated in the June 23 Democratic primaries, all succumbing to the incumbents they challenged.
“Humbled by the outpouring of support across #AD24. We were a historic slate, attempting to bring representation to communities long shut out of the official process of government,” said Ali Najmi in a tweet following the release of the unofficial results. “We look [forward] to the counting of thousands of absentee ballots from the district. Thank you everyone!”
Najmi was running for the district’s judicial delegate seat but finished the race in 11th place of the 12 candidates, with 6.02 percent of the vote. The only candidate Najmi beat out was fellow slate-runner Ravisharon Kaur KhunKhun, who garnered 5.28 percent of the vote. Incumbent Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) took home the win, with 9.82 percent of the vote.
Weprin also reclaimed his seat in the race for Assembly, beating out slate challenger Mahfuzul Islam by a nearly 17 percent margin. Albert Baldeo, a lawyer and former male district leader for the district, finished the race in third place.
In his third win against the slate and in the primary, Weprin also won the seat for male district leader for AD 24, beating challenger Mahtab Khan by an 8.5 percent margin.
Moumita Ahmed ran for the female district leader position, and unofficial results show that she is losing to incumbent of 20-odd years Martha Taylor, who also serves as the chairperson of Community Board 8, by a margin of 2.55 percent. The tight margin is the smallest among the candidates on the South Asian slate, which provides Ahmed with some hope that the incoming absentee ballots will prove enough to flip the election in her favor.
“It will take days for the final results to come in because of absentee ballots but I just want to thank all the amazing people who helped us fight for working class representation in #NY24,” Ahmed said in a June 24 tweet. “We are building a movement to defund the NYPD, #CancelRent, and pass #MedicareForAll.”
“It’s not over,” she continued in a following tweet. “We are going to fight to ensure that every vote is counted.”
