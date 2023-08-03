At the 40th National Night Out Against Crime event held at Baisley Pond Park in Springfield Gardens by the 113th Precinct, Inspector Ray Jenkins, top right, was honored with a proclamation by Assistant NYPD Commissioner Kenny Morgan on Tuesday.
“We are here to bring crime down,” said Jenkins, the precinct commander. “We have everybody here as a community. My kids are over there. I’m a Queens resident who lives five minutes away ... and I enjoy this community.”
Some of the elected officials at the event included Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, inset.
Several organizations came out in full force, including the United Neighbors Civic Association, the FDNY, which gave out plastic red hats, and Lena’s Library. The latter gave out free books to kids.
Throughout NNO, a program created in part to help the NYPD bridge the gap with the communities it serves, kids rode horses, jumped in bouncy houses, and sat in police cars and FDNY trucks.
People got to check out classic cars, dance to the electric slide and met recruiters from the U.S. Army.
The other groups at NNO were A Cause, A Concern, A Solution, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Queens Public Library, the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association and AARP.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.