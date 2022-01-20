At approximately 4:30 on the morning of Jan. 12, Flushing residents Christopher Barca and Amy Rio woke to the sound of breaking glass.
“Before I even opened my eyes, I thought it sounded like what I thought was ice falling from the roof and crashing on the ground below,” Barca said. “We opened our eyes and saw the bright, orange glow.” Sure enough, he looked out the window and saw the apartment one floor up and one unit over “completely engulfed” in flames.
Barca and Rio live at 34-15 Parsons Blvd., the site of an apartment fire last week. It is suspected that it is a case of arson; according to the NYPD press office, a Molotov cocktail or “similar instrument with accelerant” may have been thrown through a window of unit 6LL.
From there, Barca said, he and Rio got dressed, grabbed their cat, Peggy, and a box of personal documents.
Just before leaving, the two saw someone from the apartment next door — which is directly below unit 6LL — reaching out the window to try to knock away something that had caught on fire. That’s when it hit Barca: He remembered that he and his wife had put a towel on top of their air conditioning unit months earlier to stop the sound of water dripping from the one above.
“If it caught on fire, then we’d be in big trouble,” he said. He opened the window, grabbed the towel and closed it as fast as he could.
On their way out, the couple started banging on their neighbors’ doors to alert them of the fire.
“There were already two other people in my hallway like down the hall knocking on people’s doors,” said Barca, a Queens Chronicle editor from 2013 to 2018. “I give people on the floor a lot of credit for that.”
Barca and Rio estimated that the fire department arrived within two minutes. “By the time we got downstairs, the whole block was full of fire trucks and ambulances,” Rio said. “That was the most heartening part of it for me.”
Perhaps the result of shock, Barca said it wasn’t until he was outside the building that he realized that Peggy had clawed up his entire hand. “By the time I got downstairs, I was like, ‘Oh, my hand is kind of bloody,’” he said. “My hand was dripping blood.”
Other than that, he and his wife did not sustain any injuries, nor did any of their neighbors, to their knowledge.
Barca and Rio sought refuge in the lobby of a building across the street, as did some of their neighbors. Others went to the Rite Aid around the corner from the building. By the time the fire was out, Barca said, the sun had come up.
This was not the first time that residents of the 175-unit building have evacuated for fire. According to Rio, a blaze broke out across the hall from her and Barca’s apartment about eight months ago.
“That was scary enough, but we never saw the flames [that time], I don’t think,” she said. “There was just a lot of smoke.”
As a result, she said further, she was able to take the necessary precautions for a potential fire, and knew what to do this time around.
