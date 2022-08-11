Queens Borough President Donovan Richards recommended against the massive Innovation QNS redevelopment project in Astoria last week, in the latest setback for the $2 billion plan from Kaufman Studios, Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners.
“Since 2020, the applicant has faced opposition regarding the proposed development due to its sheer bulk, density and large number of market-rate units,” Richards wrote in his recommendation.
He cited ongoing opposition from the community board and residents who believe the project is “out of character” with the surrounding area, and does not offer enough affordable housing.
Tracy Capune, vice president at Kaufman Astoria Studios, said in a statement that the developers are “disappointed” about Richards’ decision but look forward to refining the plan in further collaboration with Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside).
The project, which next moves to the City Planning Commission, would bring about 12 buildings and two acres of open space to a mostly industrial area of Astoria. It could also include a grocery store, movie theater, senior housing and a new school.
“New York City residents continue to experience a multitude of intersecting crises: housing affordability, food insecurity, evictions, and stagnating wages for the lowest earners,” Richards said in his advisory statement.
“Blindly building more market-rate housing will not fix these long-standing, systemic issues.”
Richards recommended the developers make 50 percent of the residential area permanently affordable, which is twice what had been proposed.
The Astoria community, he said, made it clear that more affordability is “essential to stabilizing the neighborhood.”
He also advised reducing the project’s overall heights, implementing infrastructure and transit improvements, offering discounted rents to nonprofits and small businesses, donating to existing libraries and schools such as PS 166 and PS 204, and establishing a small business grant fund.
Richards recommended the applicant meet with the city departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection to improve infrastructure and make traffic improvements.
He proposed relocating tenants in existing buildings who would be displaced and reporting the progress to him and Won and providing updates to a community advisory board.
Won responded to his recommendation with a letter that emphasized the need for affordable housing in the area but did not address his rejection of the project.
“Securing more affordable housing for this district is my top priority, and we will use the borough president’s recommendations and our own land use guidelines we released earlier this week to meet that goal,” Won said in a statement.
She continued, “District 26 is the second most developed in New York City, and any developer that wants to build in our district, has to prioritize community engagement, deep affordability, community investment, and union labor.”
She said that she will continue pushing for “transparency in the land use project.”
The plan will now move to the City Planning Commission.
