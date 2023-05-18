An infant died in a three-alarm fire in Jamaica on Sunday, according to authorities.
Jason Eli, 1, was found unconscious and unresponsive after firefighters extinguished the blaze at 144-12 106 Ave., according to the NYPD.
Authorities received a call about the fire at approximately 10:54 p.m., police said.
The FDNY told the Queens Chronicle via email that the fire was considered a two-alarm fire at 10:58 and by 10:59 p.m. it was upgraded to a three-alarm blaze. It took 138 firefighters from 33 units to put out the fire, which was under control by 11:52 p.m.
EMS rushed the boy to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
An unknown second civilian was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, said the FDNY spokesman. No injuries were reported for that individual.
Spokespeople for the city Department of Buildings told the Chronicle via email that DOB inspectors arrived early Monday morning to conduct a structural stability inspection of the single-family house and upon arrival they found significant fire damage in the attic with charred rafters, holes in the roof and holes in the ceiling below the attic.
The DOB inspectors found that the home had been illegally converted for multiple dwellings, which included five single-room occupancy units throughout the home. As a result, an order was issued for the house to be properly sealed against unauthorized entry, a vacate order was issued and the owner was also issued five violations for each of the illegal SRO units.
The neighboring property at 144-16 106 Ave. also suffered minor damage because of the fire, but was not vacated. Prior to the fatal fire, the DOB had not received any complaints about the property.
The American Red Cross has offered all residents who were displaced by the fire emergency relocation assistance.
It told the Chronicle via email that it helped 16 adults and four children with emergency assistance, financial aid and housing.
“Over the next few days, Red Cross caseworkers will meet with the residents to help connect them to other Red Cross services, such as disaster mental health or health services, as well as other nonprofits or government agencies who may be able to provide longer term recovery assistance,” said an ARC spokeswoman.
The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire, as the investigation remains ongoing.
