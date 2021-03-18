Indoor dining in New York City will increase to 50 percent capacity March 19, Gov. Cuomo announced last Wednesday.
The city has been at 35 percent capacity since Feb. 26. The announcement was made by Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, whose state is also going to 50 percent.
“In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Cuomo said, adding, “If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.”
Since indoor dining was reopened in the city on Feb. 12, two Covid incubation periods have passed without any significant rise in infection and hospitalization rates, according to the state.
Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in early December, despite only 1.4 percent of Covid cases being traced back to bars and restaurants. It resumed at 25 percent capacity on Feb. 12.
— David Russell
