Restaurateurs were finally able to open their doors and welcome their patrons back inside after nearly seven months beginning Sept. 30, but the result has not been what they were hoping for.
“We’re doing nice,” said Mario DiChiara, the owner and chef of La Poeta in Forest Hills, while rapping his knuckles on the wood tabletop to undo any potential jinx. “But there’s extra stuff, and everything else is the same — the rent, working compensation, the guys ... expenses are the same. At 25 percent, what are we doing?”
The state mandates that restaurants cannot exceed a 25 percent maximum capacity to ensure adequate space to accommodate social distancing guidelines and proper ventilation in the closed space. They are also required to work through a whole slew of procedures before allowing customers indoors, including conducting temperature checks and collecting contact tracing information.
To accommodate the extra regulations, DiChiara has had to hire extra staff, while still maintaining his outdoor dining amenities, such as space heaters, extra tables and canopies, all imposing costs that have made it extremely difficult to turn a profit.
“The food cost is 33 percent. If I only have 25 percent capacity, what am I doing?” he said.
For some, the risks of indoor dining greatly outweigh the benefits, and they have opted to continue outdoor dining only. Bruno Ristorante in Howard Beach would be limited to three tables if adhering to the 25 percent capacity standard, which manager Nicholas Crisci said is not worth risking the health of customers and staff.
Similarly, the small space inside of Eddie’s Sweet Shop would only allow for two tables at 25 percent capacity. Instead, the staff allows customers to order at the counter, but asks that they take their desserts with them.
“When it gets to 50 percent we’ll start doing it,” said owner Vitro Citrano.
Gov. Cuomo had announced that he may increase indoor dining capacity to 50 percent as soon as Nov. 1 as long as coronavirus cases don’t spike, but recent “hot spot” ZIP codes across the city have already begun popping up. In response, Cuomo completely shuttered inside eating in some neighborhoods, including Kew Gardens, Fresh Meadows and Far Rockaway.
The customer response to indoor dining is scattered between fearful and excited. Many business owners reported that, despite the extra precautions and procedures in place, their customers are choosing to eat their meals outside.
“Would we eat inside? Definitely not,” said Sarah Gallagher, who was enjoying pizza with her daughter Michelle and two friends at Gino’s on Cross Bay Boulevard. Sarah feels comfortable eating outside where there is substantial ventilation, but said she won’t be eating out when the weather changes. “[When it’s too cold to eat outside] we’ll 100 percent pick up and go home instead of dine-in.”
Just a few blocks away, Matteo’s owner Michael Davanzo said Gallagher’s fear is not uncommon. As the temperature drops, business owners worry that their outdoor dining customers will disappear rather than eat their meals indoors.
“The mayor said we could stay out here all year long, it’s an empty gesture,” said Davanzo, referring to Mayor de Blasio’s Sept. 25 announcement that the Open Restaurants program will extend throughout the year, rather than concluding in October as originally planned. “It’s like me telling you you could do the coat room in July. I’ll give you a job, but you’re not going to make any money.”
Other customers, however, were excited to again sit inside their favorite establishments, many of which were freshly decorated with hand sanitizer stations and personalized face masks.
“If the government says it’s safe for me to eat inside I don’t see a reason why I shouldn’t,” Rachel Janos said. “This thing has been going on long enough and it’s nice to have one piece of our old lives back.”
Brian Urbina, owner of Dylan’s on Metropolitan Avenue, was happy to see his customer base excitedly return for indoor dining, though many prefer to stay outside. To encourage indoor dining and ease their concerns, Urbina has implemented a few of his own precautions for the restaurant, such as Plexiglas table separators and a new air filtration system.
“It’s been great. They’ve really taken to it,” Urbina said. “People have been attentive and they appreciate the spacing and the barriers.”
Dylan’s lies in Forest Hills, which Gov. Cuomo split into red, orange and yellow zones Oct. 6. In accordance with his new cluster initiative, Cuomo determined that the restaurants in the precautionary yellow area would be permitted to continue indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, but must limit the number of patrons per table to just four. The announcement was the latest in a string of regulations burdening small businesses that Urbina fears will shut many down for good.
“It’s a day-to-day thing, it’s hand in mouth to stay alive, but it’s such a hostile environment in a sense of the agencies that come after you,” said Urbina, referring to the random inspections conducted by the FDNY, Department of Health and other government bureaus to ensure businesses are consistently following COVID guidelines. “All of us went into this saying, ‘OK, we’ll close for three months, it’s the right thing to do.’ The government dropped the ball, and we’re the ones paying for it. The only ones who are going to survive are the TGI Friday’s and chain restaurants.”
Mellie Petridis, the manager of Maria’s Mediterranean, reiterated the sentiment, pointing to the canopies that litter Bell Boulevard.
“They’ve changed the type of coverage you’re allowed to have — these tents are not cheap, space heaters are not cheap. They’re making investments,” she said. “Businesses can’t keep up ... every business is going to suffer.”
Petridis said Maria’s Mediterranean has benefited from lying just beyond the strip of the boulevard included in the Open Restaurants program, which shuts down a portion of the street to vehicular traffic on weekends and allows businesses to extend dining into the streets.
“It gets very crowded over there,” said Dan Angulas, who opted for outdoor dining at Maria’s Mediterranean to avoid the groups. “People take advantage of the open street to walk their dogs so, yeah my table isn’t near another table, but I’m obviously eating without a mask and I have people strolling by and breathing right next to me.”
A few blocks over, Cindy Wilson was ecstatic to be indoors again at Trattoria 35, especially as the cold weather rolls in.
“I was worried I wouldn’t be able to stand eating outside much longer. What they’ve done out there is beautiful, but I don’t want to be shivering while I’m enjoying my meal!” she said, a sentiment manager Angela Deleonardis said most customers of Trattoria 35 share.
“It’s a greater percentage of people who want to eat inside,” said Deleonardis. “We have a lot of people that want to book parties and have large groups, and we have to be very cautious with all that. For the most part people just want to get back to normal.”
As she was speaking, a customer from outdoors walked inside toward the restroom with her shirt pulled up to cover her mouth and nose in place of a mask.
“Where’s your mask, Rita?” Deleonardis questioned the woman, who said she left it in her car.
“We’re policing people and I don’t like it,” Deleonardis said. “We’re in the hospitality industry — we’re supposed to make people feel good and welcome instead of barking at them all the time: ‘Get your drink and take it outside! Wait outside!’ That’s hard on us as a restaurant. Most people understand but it’s not a good feeling.”
