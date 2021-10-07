A Queens grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old man for criminally negligent homicide in the September 2020 death of a 79-year-old golf course groundskeeper in Forest Park.
David Mangaran, 19 at the time of the incident, also was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in the death of William Hinchey of Whitestone.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, in a statement issued by her office on Friday, said the incident took place at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 when Mangaran allegedly was on the golf course on his bicycle. As Hinchey approached in a golf cart to address him, Mangaran allegedly forcibly pulled Hinchey from his cart, dragged him to a nearby stretch of pavement and slammed him to the ground, resulting in a broken leg.
Published reports state that Hinchey died three days later at a hospital during surgery.
“Physical violence is never the appropriate response during a confrontation,” Katz said. “The victim was a senior citizen, whose life was tragically cut short due to the alleged actions of the defendant. The young man charged in this case will be brought to justice in our courts.”
Mangaran, of Allentown, Pa., was arraigned Thursday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino, and remains free on $25,000 bond. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges. Cimino scheduled his next court date for Dec. 21.
