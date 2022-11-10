It was an election night for incumbent serenity in Southeast Queens.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) cruised to victory in New York’s Fifth Congressional District, leading Republican challenger Paul King by more than 50 percentage points with 96.32 percent of scanners reporting at time of press.
“I am proud to continue to represent the people of New York’s 5th Congressional District,” Meeks posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning. “I want to thank my constituents and supporters for allowing me to serve them for another term in Congress.”
Meeks goes back to Congress for his sixth term representing the Fifth District and 13th term overall. King’s 24 percent at time of print represents the strongest general election challenge to Meeks since he started representing the Fifth District, comprising most of Southeast Queens and the Rockaways.
Assemblymember Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) had netted nearly 85 percent of the vote in the 32nd Assembly District as of print, putting her well on her way to winning a 17th term in the legislative body. Her challengers, Republican Marilyn Miller and Working Families Party candidate Anthony Andrews Jr., had amassed less than 9 percent of the vote each with 98.98 percent of scanners reporting at time of print.
Among the incumbents running unopposed were state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans). Sanders is elected to his sixth term in the body, while Comrie will head back for his fifth term in Albany.
“I feel deeply humbled and blessed that the people I have represented for the last decade have once again placed their trust in me and voted in my favor to allow me to represent them for another two years,” Sanders posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
Area incumbents running unopposed in the state Assembly were Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) and Assemblymember Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village). Hyndman was elected to her fourth full term, while Vanel was elected to his fourth term and Anderson was elected to his second term in the office.
“Thank you for trusting me to continue to serve you in the New York State Assembly,” Vanel said on Twitter. “I will continue to fight for you and your family!”
“Wow! Thank you Assembly District 31 for the honor of serving you in a second term in the People’s House,” Anderson posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.
“I humbly remain committed to taking the fight of the district, our home and our community with me into every room and every space where we have been excluded to make sure we are left behind and forgotten about no longer,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.