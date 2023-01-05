John Perricone’s exposure to community engagement began when he was a 6- or 7-year-old youth hockey player. Born and raised in Ridgewood, he played for a Middle Village league that was in need of a new rink and his parents brought him to Community Board 5 meetings to advocate for one. They got it and he played there until he was about 18.
In high school, Perricone was part of the now-defunct Citizens for a Better Ridgewood and while at LaGuardia Community College he interned for then-Assemblymember Cathy Nolan as a constituent liason before enrolling at Hofstra University to study history. He also was president of the 104th Precinct Community Council for a time.
In his last semester at Queens College for his master’s in urban studies, he was offered a job at the Queens Borough President’s Office, which would eventually give him the experience to run the Woodhaven BID.
Perricone, 33, started last Tuesday following Raquel Olivares’ departure, making him the third executive director in the BID’s history, which began with Maria Thomson in 1993.
“At the Borough President’s Office, I was in a lot of different departments, which gave me a unique perspective as to how the office works as a whole and how you can collaborate with different agencies and partners, private and public,” he told the Chronicle last week.
There, he was a main point of contact for community boards, then given the economic development portfolio, which he said consisted primarily of small business support, and sat as an ex-officio member of several Queens BIDs. He was also a veterans’ liaison.
Working in the economic development department, Perricone said, he would help business owners with quality-of-life concerns and bureaucratic issues and assist new business owners with licensing and more.
The department coordinated a small business grant program in partnership with the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, which gave over 750 grants of up to $20,000 to the hardest-hit small businesses during Covid.
“That’s something that I would love to bring to Woodhaven, specifically to allow business owners who are financially hurting, to give them the opportunity to apply for grants,” he said.
Business retention and recruiting new businesses are top of mind, he said, for the 300-plus member BID, which is geographically one of the city’s largest.
Also among his immediate priorities is a campaign to shop local, which would include promotion, marketing and events, and increasing the BID’s social media reach.
“When it comes to marketing, I would love to look at new ways to get more innovative with our business directory,” he said. His ideas include a more interactive map on the website that could also perhaps be used on the LinkNYC kiosks in the area.
Perricone would like to feature businesses on social media and tap into Woodhaven’s rich history to draw shoppers to the area.
Perricone says the BID, which will be operated by him and program manager Katty Garces, plans to continue utilizing Open Streets like with the Woodhaven Street Fair, which Olivares brought back last year.
Business owners have expressed public safety concerns, he said. “That comes down to basically brokering communication with our local precinct and patrol borough,” he said. He plans to do more walks through the district to meet with the business owners.
“I think it starts really with collaborating with the precinct, our civic and community groups and the business owners, to make sure that we can let them know what exactly our issues are down here,” Perricone said.
Continuing to beautify the area, he said, will also make people feel more welcome to come and shop, and could include new banners along Jamaica Avenue.
Among his own favorite spots are Pop’s Cocina and Bar and Cancun Cafe for lunch.
“I do believe that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and when small businesses do well, the entire community does,” said Perricone.
