The pandemic was not going to keep two nurses from getting married.
Vanessa Baral of Long Island Jewish- Forest Hills Northwell Helath and Herwyn Silva of Lenox Hill Hospital were married last Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show with Hoda Kotb officiating.
Is that the way Baral ever fantasized her wedding day would be?
“Honestly, no,” she said laughing.
Silva was the co-founder of a dance company, Outburst, and a mutual friend invited Baral to try out about eight years ago.
She went and then social media helped advance the relationship.
“We were just friends and then he started liking all my Facebook photos, I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ll get to know you,’” Baral said.
She was studying when she was receiving all the notifications on her phone and messaged him.
“I forgot why that happened but I’m glad I did,” Silva said.
Baral’s memory of it: “He just wanted to like everything he saw that was pretty.”
The two hit it off and began dating a few months after they met. Both studying nursing, she attended the College of Mount Saint Vincent and he went to Adelphi. Both began working at their hospitals in 2015.
The Astoria couple were engaged in March 2019 and expected to be married in May 2020. But the coronavirus crisis stopped that from happening.
“When we had to postpone it we felt the emotion of a breakup where we just couldn’t believe it happened ... there was a lot of crying,” Baral said.
She said the pandemic “feels like a movie.” He said it’s surreal.
“It’s normal for us to take care of patients. We’ve been trained to take care of sick patients but with coronavirus happening and the pandemic it took it up a notch,” Silva said, adding, “It definitely felt unreal and now it’s like we’re kind of processing it and we can’t believe that even happened.”
Baral had the virus in early April, feeling some symptoms after working 12-hour shifts. Usually she would pick up energy at home but instead felt even more tired. She stayed at home for two weeks as she dealt with shortness of breath, coughing and loss of taste and smell.
She was taken care of by her father and aunt with Silva also checking in.
“Even though I was in the room by myself I didn’t feel alone because I had support from everybody which was very, very comforting,” Baral said.
The couple said they’ve grown even closer since the start of the crisis.
“It was nice to have somebody who knows what you’re going through,” Baral said, adding, “Herwin was there to listen and I was there for him as well.”
Silva agreed.
“As hard as 2020 has been with everything that’s been going on, we definitely feel like we’ve been growing together as a couple so much more,” he said. “We never thought we could keep growing but every day we just keep growing closer and closer.”
The couple learned NBC was looking for a healthcare worker whose wedding plans were impacted by the pandemic and took part in a phone interview.
“Over the phone they told us they wanted to marry us and we were like, ‘What?’” Silva said.
Last Tuesday they were married by Kotb, the “Today” co-anchor and ordained minister, in front of a limited crowd of socially distanced family members.
As part of their wedding vows, Baral promised to always root for the Knicks and Silva promised to always water the plants.
South Border, a Filipino pop and R&B band, virtually performed “Rainbow,” the couple’s wedding song. And the couple will be spending seven nights in Fiji next year.
Staff from both hospitals watched the ceremony. Baral said it was weird going back to work and being recognized.
“Now we’re like mini-celebrities at our own hospitals,” Silva said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.