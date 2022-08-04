As long as street vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks of Downtown Flushing, the phenomenon has been the subject of debate. That came to a head last week as the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection confiscated goods from unlicensed vendors on Main Street following several requests from Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing).
In last week’s effort, two general vendors and one food seller had their stands removed and goods confiscated. The vendors were able to retrieve their items at the 109th Precinct of the NYPD, which assisted the DCWP.
Street vending has been severely restricted in Downtown Flushing since 2018, when then-Councilman Peter Koo sponsored legislation to that effect, limiting the times vendors can be on Main Street between Sanford Avenue and Northern Boulevard, among other stipulations.
According to Ung’s office, the DCWP had taken steps to curtail the practice before escalating things last week; the department has carried out more than 1,100 inspections since June 2021 and issued nearly 100 summonses. And though the efforts had mostly been successful, with 695 of those 720 vendors reprimanded complying, some still continued their daily operations. A source familiar with the matter said that last week’s enforcement action focused on those repeat offenders with a history of violations who previously refused to comply with the DCWP.
“The City has engaged in extensive outreach and education efforts but unlicensed vending has continually increased, creating not only a quality-of-life issue, but also a serious public safety concern,” Ung said in a statement.
Gene Kelty, who chairs Community Board 7, was in favor of the DCWP’s actions.
“Unfortunately, [vendors] operations continue to impact local businesses who pay taxes, salaries and rent, and do not have the same advantages as unlicensed vendors,” Kelty said in a statement. “The Board applauds the efforts of the Councilwoman’s Office in addressing this vending problem in the Flushing area and supports her efforts to ensure our streets and sidewalks are free of congestion.”
Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, also supports it. “Every day, the vendors also leave multiple garbage bags next to the BID-sponsored trash receptacles, and as a result, the street vendors consistently add more to the already strained workload of the BID Crew and the DSNY,” he said in a statement. “They are also taking business away from local merchants who are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic.”
But not everyone backs the removal of street vendors from the area. John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, finds the lack of avenues for legal street vending disappointing, and was frustrated with the slow speed of the licensing process.
“It’s kind of like a dog and pony show to yell at the vendors. But we haven’t created the carrot to get vendors to go along the path of legalization and do the right thing,” he said. “I think everyone wants for people to follow the rules and the laws — especially when it comes to health. No one wants people selling food that is going to make people sick.”
At the end of May, the Street Vendor Advisory Board made 16 recommendations to the City Council designed to cut red tape and make vending more accessible. Whether those recommendations will be acted on is an open question.
