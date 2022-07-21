After a tumultuous couple of years, it appears that drivers in Downtown Flushing may be in for some relief.
As of last week, the Main Street busway will no longer operate 24/7, and will instead run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Since it was initially proposed over two years ago, the 0.6-mile stretch between Northern Boulevard and Sanford Avenue has been a source of controversy in Downtown Flushing, especially among business owners, who were concerned about the busway’s potential impact on foot traffic. In November 2020, some filed a lawsuit to halt the project. Ultimately, the group lost the suit, and the busway began as a one-year pilot program in January 2021, and has remained in place ever since.
Asked about the decision to reduce the hours of operation, Vin Barone, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, wrote in an email to the Chronicle, “The Main Street busway has made commutes faster and more reliable for 155,000 daily bus riders and DOT is committed to its continued success. DOT determined the hours could be adjusted to better balance with the requests made by the local business community.”
The change also comes after Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) took a walking tour of Downtown Flushing with Ydanis Rodriguez, commissioner of the DOT, at the beginning of April. As the Chronicle previously reported, she had requested at the time that the busway’s hours be scaled back.
Ung also had pushed for the street to have additional, clearer signage marking the busway and its accompanying traffic patterns. Last week’s installation of those signs along Main Street — northbound at Sanford Avenue and southbound at 37th Avenue — and on Kissena Boulevard at Sanford Avenue northbound marked the official change in hours.
“I want to thank the Department of Transportation for listening to our community, who repeatedly raised concerns about the impact the busway would have if implemented, and agreeing to a compromise to reduce the hours of operation to begin to address the issues they raised,” Ung said in a statement. “This will give businesses some respite after 7 p.m. to welcome customers and arrange for deliveries. The new schedule will also provide tangible information on the impact on local businesses when the busway is in operation and when it is not, which can be used in the future to balance the city’s desire for faster and more reliable bus service while also meeting the needs of the local community. I look forward to an ongoing dialogue between the interested stakeholders and DOT to address any other concerns that might arise.”
Sean Butler, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, offered the Chronicle comment on the busway.
"The MTA appreciates the city’s ongoing commitment to bring dedicated bus lanes to New York City’s streets, to speed up bus service for thousands of customers every day," he told the Chronicle via email. "Making the Main Street busway permanent to improve bus speeds during the most impactful hours to our customers is another positive step towards better buses for riders in Flushing and throughout Queens.”
Flushing BID executive director Dian Yu is pleased with the reduced hours.
“This is a positive step,” he told the Chronicle.
But to Yu, it’s just that — a step. He would have liked to see hours reduced even more on the weekend.
“One of the [important] things in Asian culture is the family gathering. Saturday, and Sunday is a typical time for people to gather around the restaurant and have some dim-sum ... this is where people come to visit their parents,” he said. “We tend to forget: We used to think of Downtown Flushing as a transit hub, but it’s not a transit hub anymore. It’s truly a transit hub and a residential hub.”
In the spirit of compromise and inclusivity, Yu suggested that busway hours be cut to 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Ung’s office also said that the unpainted portions of the busway will get a new coat of red sometime this fall.
UPDATE
This article was updated to include a comment from the MTA received after deadline.
