Activity outside the office of Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) escalated last Thursday evening as the congressman’s Douglaston office was found to have been vandalized.
According to the NYPD press office, police received a report from a woman around 5 p.m. last Thursday saying slurs “in three other languages” had been spray-painted onto the office window. Since then, an NYPD vehicle has remained stationed outside the district office, as seen above. An arrest has yet to be made.
Published reports said the graffiti, painted in large gold letters, referred to the embattled congressman in “scatological” terms.
“This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents,” Santos said in a statement, thanking the NYPD. “My staff should never have to worry about entering the workplace, nor constituents who require federal assistance.”
The incident comes as Santos’ lies about his resume and questionable finances have made him the subject of national scrutiny.
— Sophie Krichevsky
