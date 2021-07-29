It used to be when people thought of the city’s Department of Transportation, it was limited to filling potholes and setting up detours to navigate drivers around road construction.
But the NYC Streets Plan, or the agency’s master plan for the next five years, is due before the City Council in December and now also must consider pedestrians, bus lanes, bike lanes, Open Streets, Open Restaurants and countless small details.
The DOT has been conducting a series of outreach and informational Zoom meetings in the last few weeks. The meeting on July 22 covered residents served by Queens Community Boards 5, 6 and 9.
“This is something the DOT is very excited about, but something with a lot of requirements,” said Christopher Hrones, director of strategic transit initiatives at the agency. “We’re focusing on the streets, but also on public spaces. What we want is for this to be a blueprint, a road map for moving forward in the next five years.”
Many matters discussed during the meeting were citywide, such as road paving and bridge maintenance and how best to deal with street and sidewalk space needed for outdoor dining outside of restaurants.
So-called benchmark items include protected bus and bike lanes; pedestrian signal and handicapped accessibility access upgrades; commercial loading ones and truck routes; and encouraging use of mass transit.
Others were more local — a breakout room conversation, for example, involved many cycling enthusiasts including Peter Beadle of CB 6 and John Maier of CB 5, and focused on changes they would like to see in areas such as the Austin Street corridor in Forest Hills that would make them less dependent on cars and more bike- and pedestrian-friendly.
Beadle said many in the cycling community still consider the DOT too automobile-centric when it comes to allocation of resources and road design.
“There has to be a radical shift within the DOT so that some of these projects can come to fruition,” he said.
Several interactive surveys were offered both in the main meeting, whose participants included DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, and the breakout sessions.
Many decisions, presenters said, will necessarily involve trade-offs, such as the ongoing dispute in several areas of Queens between bike lanes and parking spaces.
Hrones said one of the purposes of the workshops is helping the DOT prioritize projects both large and small. Asked about preparing a plan with looming city deficits extending out at least three years, he said part of the process is identifying the necessary financial resources.
“We’re going to have budget constraints,” he said. “We don’t want to submit something where we say it is a wish list.”
The DOT will develop draft recommendations between now and the fall, with more public workshops planned in October.
Information on the NYC Streets Plan, including opportunities to submit input, are available online at on.nyc.gov/3yaApt9.
