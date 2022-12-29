A house fire is never a welcome sight, but particularly during what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.
Tragedy struck a Bayside home on Christmas Day when it was hit with a two-alarm blaze.
FDNY officials responded to a fire at 215-05 43 Ave. just before 3:30 in the afternoon, the FDNY press office told the Chronicle via email.
By 3:45 p.m., the blaze had been upped to two alarms. The FDNY said the fire had started in the house’s attic. Several videos posted to the Citizen app that afternoon show flames pouring out of the top floor window.
The cause of the fire, however, is still under investigation, the FDNY press office said.
After 106 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the blaze, the fire was deemed under control at approximately 5:45 p.m. No one was injured.
Records from the Department of Buildings show that a partial vacate order was issued for the property on Dec. 25. The same records suggest that at least two apartments are in the house, one of which is in the attic. Numerous complaints of illegal units have been filed at the property this fall.
The attic unit suffered extensive fire damage, including an opening in the roof. The basement, first and second floors all have water damage, DOB records show.
