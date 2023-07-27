Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on Monday officially called for a special election in Assembly District 27 to fill the vacancy left by Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), scheduling it for Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The special election will not coincide with municipal general elections, which are on Nov. 7.
Meanwhile, Democratic hopeful Sam Berger announced his intentions to run for the seat Monday. The Kew Gardens Hills native and St. John’s University Law graduate is the son of Paula Berger, one of the Queens Democratic Party’s four district leaders in AD 27. At 25, he would be the youngest member of the state Legislature.
“I understand what our community wants, and more importantly, what it needs,” Berger said in a statement. “We all share a common goal: to ensure the safety and welfare of our homes, schools, streets, and families.
“If you send me to Albany, I pledge to be your relentless advocate, tirelessly working to address the issues that matter most to you.”
Berger, who has filed to run with the New York State Board of Elections, is not the only contender for the Democratic nomination — fellow Kew Gardens Hills resident and New York State Democratic Committeeman Jeff Kohn is also interested in running.
But it seems Berger has the support to get the nod from the party. Politico’s New York Playbook reported this week that all four district leaders — Rosenthal, Paula Berger, Simon Pelman and Facia Class — intend to pick Berger.
Things are less certain for Republicans, as former state Senate candidate Stefano Forte said last week he would not run. But according to Thomas Paladino Jr., son of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and a spokesperson for her campaign, area operative David Hirsch is being considered. Like Berger, he, too, is an Orthodox Jew. The younger Paladino said the party is still discussing its choice and expects to come to a decision by the end of next week.
Hirsch could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
Neither Republican District Leader Konstantinos Poulidis nor Queens GOP Chairman Anthony Nunziato responded to the Chronicle’s requests for comment by press time.
Despite parties having less than two months to select and campaign for a nominee, the race is expected to draw attention from many as the district has voted increasingly red in recent elections, putting a potential flipped seat on the table.
Rosenthal officially handed in his resignation on July 14 to take a job as vice president of government relations for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York. Per the state Constitution, the governor must call for a special election within 10 days of that, making Monday the last possible day.
The Chronicle previously reported that the election could not be held earlier than Sept. 28, as a review of the state Constitiution done with a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections found it must be scheduled within 70 to 80 days of a proclamation.
The Chronicle has since learned that information to be incorrect; for state Senate and Assembly vacancies, special elections need be held within 40 to 50 days of the call for a vote.
