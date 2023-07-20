Queens Parks Commissioner Jacqueline Langsom joined Kangela Moore, president of Friends of Brookville Park, for a walkthrough of the green space in Springfield Gardens, last Wednesday.
The purpose was to follow up on improvements that were promised by the city Parks Department, as well as discuss what other upgrades could be made to the space to make it safer and more welcoming.
This comes months after a previous walk-through with Langsam, at which residents shared complaints about illegal dumping in the pond, overgrown grass and more with her.
“The landscape of the park looks really good, it’s cut and it looks really manicured,” Moore said. “However, there are certain areas where the tree trunks weren’t removed. Throughout the park they cut down more trees — there were dead trees that we had pointed out before.”
One dead tree took a while for the Parks Department to cut because a family of raccoons were living in it, so the agency cut the tree bit by bit until the animals eventually left on their own, according to Moore.
While there have been measures to clean the pond, the water levels appear to be extremely low, according to the FOBP president.
“There seems to be something going on,” she added. “Throughout the years, I have taken pictures and there seems to be dry patches in the pond.”
The pond is home to swans, cranes, ducks and beavers.
“Short-term, there are plans to push back some of the weeds,” Moore said, after speaking with Langsam a second time. “Long-term, we want to move the phragmites to one side of the park to near the bandstand area so that we can see the entirety of the pond.”
Phragmites, fast growing reeds, have been a point of contention for the community, because many are concerned about being attacked by someone who may hide within the grass.
Langsam said, the reason it has taken so long to get rid of the phragmites, which surround Brookville Park’s ponds, is because someone would need to excavate the area by boat and because different species breed within the grass. By moving the reeds away from the pond, people will be safer. She also noted that Borough President Donovan Richards had allocated funds for a boat last budget session to take on the excavation task on how to best move and cut the grass.
He has also allocated funds to fix the planks on the wooden bridges throughout the park.
As a councilmember, Richards said he has allocated $6.3 million toward the park and will make an announcement detailing how much he will continue to allocate to improve the park in his current role for fiscal year 2024 at a later time.
“Brookville Park is a vital part of our borough’s parks system that is heavily relied on by southeast Queens residents,” said Richards, via email. “This has been especially true in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscored the importance of making recreational opportunities available to all New Yorkers. The upcoming improvements to Brookville Park will ensure the park is a first-class hub of recreation. All New Yorkers, no matter their ZIP Code or socioeconomic background, deserve access to top quality parks.”
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) also secured funding for the park, according to Moore.
“Brookville Park is a major destination and attraction of open space for residents from Southeast Queens and beyond,” Brooks-Powers said via email. “It is home to several of our sports programs that include the Rosedale Jets Football and Cheer Team, Brookville Park Tennis Club, avid runners and walkers alike. Thanks to funding secured in the FY23 budget, with the support of New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, I am proud to have secured $4 million to build a brand new restroom at Brookville Park so our visitors will not have to travel across the entire park to use the restroom.”
Moore intends to stay on top of the developments at the park, but is happy to see progress being made.
