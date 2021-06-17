Borough President Donovan Richards was joined by elected officials and immigrant advocates Tuesday in cutting the ribbon on the new Immigrant Welcome Center at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.
Queens is home to more than one million immigrants among its population of 2.4 million. They represent one-third of the total immigrant population in the city.
“There’s a reason why we’re called ‘The World’s Borough,’” Richards said in a statement from his office. “Every day, families from all corners of the globe come here to Queens to start businesses in our neighborhoods, send their children to our schools and be integral parts of our thriving communities. We could not be prouder to open the first-ever Immigrant Welcome Center at Queens Borough Hall to better serve our immigrant families and provide a vast array of critical services.”
The office will be staffed by Director of Immigrant Affairs Anayeli Gomez-Britton and a full-time coordinator. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though out of concern over Covid-19 in-person visits are by appointment only at this time. Walk-in visitors are not being accepted.
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), the daughter of immigrants, said she knows firsthand the value of such resources.
“We must do all we can to empower immigrants and help them thrive,” Meng said. “I’m proud to help do that on the federal level, and pleased that these resources are being provided locally here in our borough.”
Those contacting or visiting Queens Borough Hall will be connected with comprehensive, multilingual services such as legal assistance and referrals to community-based organizations and city services.
CUNY Citizenship Now! will partner with the center to assist people with free and confidential legal assistance on immigration and citizenship matters.
The opening coincides with the launch of a language access phone line in which non-English speakers calling for the office’s services can be linked with both a staff member and a translator who speaks their native language.
The Immigrant Welcome Center can be contacted via phone at (718) 286-0644 and via email at welcome@queensbp.org.
