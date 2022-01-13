Opponents of a new law that allows many noncitizens to vote in city elections have done what they have threatened to do, filing an 11-page lawsuit to stop it on Monday.
The bill was passed Dec. 6 in a 33-14 vote. It automatically took effect this past Sunday after first Bill de Blasio and then Mayor Adams declined to either sign or veto it. It will grant an estimated 800,000 city residents the right to vote only in city races, such as for mayor or City Council.
The suit was filed in state Supreme Court in Richmond County, or Staten Island, and names Adams, the Council and the city’s Board of Elections as respondents.
The suit claims that the vote flies in the face of the state Constitution, which plaintiffs argue limits voting to U.S. citizens.
“We vowed to use every legal tool in our arsenal to block this unconstitutional and un-American law, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said state Republican Chairman Nicholas Longworthy in a statement put out by the party. “The law is clear and the ethics are even clearer: we shouldn’t be allowing citizens of other nations to vote in our elections, full stop.”
Other plaintiffs include but are not limited to six members of the City Council and the Republican National Committee. Plaintiffs from Queens include Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach), Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Phillip Yan Hing Wong, a Queens resident and naturalized citizen.
Along with Holden, Queens representatives who voted against the bill in December included Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and then-Councilmembers Karen Koslowitz of Forest Hills, Paul Vallone of Bayside and Eric Ulrich of Ozone Park. Ulrich now serves in a post in the Adams administration.
The law extends the vote to lawful permanent residents, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and those with work permits. They will be able to register to vote this coming December and vote beginning in January 2023.
The law cannot legally permit noncitizens to vote in state or federal elections.
Many backers of Intro. 1867-A, also known as the Immigrant Voting Bill, share the sentiments of former Councilman Peter Koo of Flushing, who back in December told the Chronicle that individuals who have lived and worked so long in the community deserve to elect their city officials.
The lawsuit claims that the letter and intent of the state Constitution are clear.
“Article II, Section 1 of the New York State Constitution says that ‘[e]very citizen shall be entitled to vote at every election for all officers elected by the people’” provided the citizen is at least 18 and a resident for 30 days.
The plaintiffs’ suit goes on to say that:
• Article II, Section 1 establishes voting qualifications “and expressly connects the right to vote with citizenship”;
• that “officers and City Council members of New York City must be elected by ‘the people’ of the City of New York”; and
• that “People” is defined as persons eligible to vote under Article II, Section 1.
“As a result, under the New York State Constitution, the people of the City of New York, consists of those citizens eighteen years of age or over who have resided in the City of New York for 30 days preceding the election.”
Page 7 of the suit cites Section 5-102, which states, “No person shall be qualified to register for and vote at any election unless he is a citizen of the United States.”
“By purporting to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections on the same basis as United States Citizens, the Non-Citizen Voting Law directly conflicts with the voting qualifications enshrined in the New York State Constitution.
“The non-Citizen Voting law therefore is void as unconstitutional under the New York State Constitution.”
It also claims that under the municipal Home Rule Law, a public referendum would be required before passing any law “that changes the method of nominating, electing, or removing an elective officer.”
The new law does state that when municipal elections take place the same day as state or federal races, those identified as “Municipal voters” would theoretically receive a different ballot with only city races listed.
The law says a voter’s identity but not immigration status would be verified but expressly forbids asking anyone for a photo ID or proof of address to verify his or her status.
If Adams or Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) — who voted for 1867-A — were concerned about the arguments laid out in the lawsuit, they weren’t showing it in emails from their press offices on Tuesday.
“The bill was passed by a majority of the City Council, the city’s duly elected legislative body that represents all New Yorkers,” said a spokesperson for the Speaker’s Office. “In accordance with city statute, the legislation has become city law.”
“The Administration intends to vigorously defend the law in court,” added mayoral spokesman José Bayona in an email.
