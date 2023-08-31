Approximately 70 residents gathered Aug. 24 at the Aliento de Vida Christian Church in Corona Plaza for a town hall hosted by Borough President Donovan Richards: an opportunity to raise questions and concerns about recent developments in the community.
The forum was part of Richards’ “Borough Hall on Your Block” initiative for western Queens, which included a job fair, self-defense training and youth events for the community.
In light of the recent enforcement sweep on unlicensed street food vendors, several questions pertained to the city’s issuance of permits.
“We are working with different entities to look into pushing the administration — and working with the administration, quite frankly — to correct some of the systemic things that have happened around the licenses,” Richards said.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), who joined Richards at the event, also addressed the issue, and informed residents that although there is a limit to vendor permits per year, each one also needs a food handling permit from the Department of Health. According to Ramos, since there is no limit on the Department of Health permits, there is “no excuse” for vendors not to get those certifications while waiting on the status of their other permits.
Many of the vendors’ supporters, such as state Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), say they are doing just that.
“It’s a very unfair system and it’s been happening now for 30 years,” Ramos said. She compared the situation to the immigration system, saying that they “mirror” each other.
“In the same way that people can’t just get in line and get papers ... people can’t just get in line and get a food vending permit,” she said.
Ramos empathized with the street food vendors, saying that the system is unjust.
“That’s actually what we have been trying to change for a long time,” she said.
One questioner asked if there are any solutions to the street vendor situation.
“Yes,” Richards said. “I can’t talk about it openly ... But I feel relatively good that we’re going to come to a resolution on this issue in the coming weeks.”
Richards assured the residents that several city agencies have been working closely with Mayor Adams’ administration to come to a solution.
Corona resident Massiel Lugo, who attended the town hall with her 14-year-old daughter, was among a group of residents demanding answers pertaining to sex work in the area. Though her question on it was not relayed to the panel by the moderator, Lugo called out at the end of the forum, asking for an answer.
“That is not something we would speak openly about,” Richards responded, stating that the NYPD — specifically the vice unit — would handle such issues.
“I wanted to speak specifically about the prostitution going on and how congested the area is,” Lugo told the Chronicle after the forum. “Our kids can no longer walk [around] the community. So that is why the community is coming together.”
Lugo is organizing a protest on Sept. 10 near the Jackson Heights post office on 78th Street for concerned residents.
She expressed disappointment at the lack of conversation about the issue, which also was raised by City Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and residents at a recent rally. Though many town hall attendees wrote their questions down for the moderator, only a few were selected. Lugo, among others, left the event with questions they consider critical unanswered.
Richards was joined at the town hall by about 10 agency officials, among them NYPD Assistant Chief at Patrol Borough Queens North Christine Bastedenbeck and representatives from the Department of Health and Department of Transportation.
Prior to the highly anticipated Q&A session, the officials briefly updated residents on recent developments at their agencies.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Social Services Hailey Nolasco informed attendees that victims of SNAP, aka food stamps, benefit scams from the past year are now able to apply for replacement and reimbursement. Parks Commissioner for Queens Jacqueline Langsam announced a new initiative called “Let’s Green NYC,” which she said is expected to “engage in a record number of partners, volunteers and stakeholders in caring for parks.”
“Volunteering not only improves the health of our parks and our communities, but also the health of New Yorkers,” Langsam said.
The assistant commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Ricky Wong, reminded residents to get updated vaccinations as the back-to-school season begins. He also announced that despite an uptick in Covid cases, there is less hospitalization than usual. Wong also briefly spoke about three recently confirmed West Nile Virus cases, stating that there were no fatalities.
“We just want to remind folks to take precautions,” he said.
For the Q&A session, residents were given note cards on which to write their questions, which were consequently read aloud by a moderator.
While Lugo’s question about prostitution was not selected, one from her daughter about a different topic was.
The teen’s inquiry regarding solutions to children struggling mentally in school was commended by the panel and gained a round of applause from the audience.
In response, Richards cited the Queens Mental Health Initiative as a resource, and said that the city has “hired hundreds more social workers and guidance counselors” in schools.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done around that,” Richards admitted.
“I openly talk about mental health all the time,” he added. “Even for me, as the borough president, there’s a lot to balance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.