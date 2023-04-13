Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), a member of the Committee on Oversight and Investigations, announced last Wednesday that the 105th Precinct and the Sheriff’s Joint Compliance Task Force had worked together to crack down on four illegal smoke shops and arrested five people on March 1.
In a press release, Williams thanked the Sheriff’s Office and the 105th Precinct for their efforts in her district, which covers some or all of Addisleigh Park, Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens and Queens Village.
Some of the illegal smoke shops were also slightly outside her district.
“Such operations are essential in protecting the health and safety of the community and ensuring that businesses operate legally and with proper licenses,” Williams said in a statement on April 5.
Authorities now estimate that approximately 1,400 smoke shops throughout the city are selling marijuana/cannabis products without licenses and the City Council has been pushing for a clampdown on these businesses, according to Ayanna Camara, Williams’ spokeswoman.
“The Sheriff’s Office decided to conduct the inspections and reported back [information] to the councilwoman’s office,” Camara told the Queens Chronicle. “Our office has heard the concerns of people in terms of the selling of illegal substances outside of stores — not necessarily in the store but there has been a lot of crimes happening near bodegas.
“Our constituents just want to have a safer community. These illegal smoke shops amplify illegal behavior.”
The contraband reported seized were 754 packages of tobacco products, 2,264 flavored vape products, 397 THC vapes, 2,108 packages of THC “flower” — marijuana buds — weighing a total of 51 pounds and 290 THC edible products weighing 28.5 pounds. The products were sold near houses of worship and schools, Williams’ office added. The inspections led to $241,000 in penalties.
The inspection also led to 14 notices of violations, Sheriff Anthony Miranda said in a prepared statement.
“We will continue in our efforts to enforce the mayor’s vision of a safe and healthy city by enforcing the rules and regulations mandating the sales and licensing of cannabis products,” Miranda said.
Merrick Gift Shop and Candy Corp., located at 234-26 Merrick Blvd. in Rosedale; 216 Exotic Corp., located at 216-13 Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village; Springfield Candy and Convenience Inc., located at 216-17 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans; and Smokerz R’ Us, located at 248-49 Jericho Tpke. in Bellerose Manor were the smoke shops that were investigated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The first store was selling products two-tenths of a mile from PS 270. The second store was selling 276 feet from New Greater Bethel Ministries. The third store was selling two-tenths of a mile from Success Academy Middle School and the last store was selling two-tenths of a mile from St. Gregory Catholic Church, the Sheriff’s Office added. The operators at the first and third store and the manager of the last store were charged with criminal possession of cannabis. The names of the defendants were not released. There was no arrest for the second location, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Adams said that more joint direct action would be taken to shut down illegal smoke shops via the city’s Nuisance Abatement Law and the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers.
“Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice — but we’re not going to take two steps back by letting illegal smoke shops take over this emerging market,” Adams said in a statement on Feb. 7.
The city law states that it is a violation to illegally sell a controlled substance without a license and if it interferes with the quality of life, property value, public health, safety and welfare of the people of a city.
The state law says that only a licensed business can sell regulated adult-use, medical and hemp cannabis products.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there needs to be a standardized industry because illegal smoke shops pose a health risk.
“The NYPD will use every resource available to protect New Yorkers and to ensure that the new cannabis regulations in our state are recognized, accepted and enforced,” Sewell said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.